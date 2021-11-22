Local activist Frank Scavo sentenced to 60 days in federal prison

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local political activist Frank Scavo was sentenced Monday morning to 60 days in prison in connection with his role in the January 6 riot at the capitol.

Two months ago, Scavo pleaded guilty to picketing within a Capitol building.

Monday morning, he walked inside his lawyer’s office in Scranton for his virtual sentencing where he received 60 days in federal prison.

Scavo originally denied that he played any part in the riot.

But, in January he organized a bus trip to the U.S. Capitol, with several hundred people from our area. They went to Washington D.C. to join the protest of the certification of President Joe Biden’s Presidential win.

Scavo’s prison sentence will begin sometime after January 1, 2022.

