Spartanburg Co. awarded $23.8 million RAISE grant by Dept. of Transportation

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Government, in partnership with PAL, has been awarded a $23.8 million “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity” (RAISE) grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This federal grant will be used to expand the Daniel Morgan Trail System. The Daniel Morgan Trail System, commonly known as “The Dan,” is a 55+ mile trail network made of existing and proposed trail segments that cross the urban area of Spartanburg County.

“In a time when talented folks can choose to live and work anywhere, quality of life issues become even more important. Our existing trails, particularly the Mary Black Rail Trail, are among the most used parks in

Spartanburg County. This grant will allow us to build on that foundation and provide even more of our citizens access to recreation and wellness. This is a great win to add to Spartanburg County`s recent successes,” Manning Lynch, Spartanburg County Council Chairman said.

The funding from this grant will install almost 15 miles of multi-use pathway, a pedestrian/bicycle bridge over a major roadway, approximately four intersection/roadway crossing improvements, and approximately five pre-fabricated pedestrian bridges.

Officials will speak about the grant Monday at 11 a.m. WSPA will stream the press conference. Watch live on Facebook here.