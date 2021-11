Luke Walton has bobbed and weaved past trouble in recent years, but it may not be long before he finally gets caught with a punch in the mouth. Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the job of the Sacramento Kings head coach will likely be in peril if the team’s slide continues. The report adds that Walton survived hot seat rumors last season based on his approval rating in the locker room and the partnership he created with general manager Monty McNair. However, Walton will not get the same leeway from the Kings this season.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO