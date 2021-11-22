Eddie Redmayne Admitted That Playing A Transgender Woman In “The Danish Girl” Was A “Mistake” And Something He Wouldn’t Do Now Six Years After Receiving Heavy Criticism For Accepting The Role
Eddie Redmayne has reflected on criticism of his casting as a transgender woman in The Danish Girl. Eddie was at the center of backlash back in 2015 after he portrayed a transgender woman in the film, which tells the real-life story of his character, Lili Elbe, who was one of the...www.buzzfeednews.com
Comments / 131