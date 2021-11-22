ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Redmayne Admitted That Playing A Transgender Woman In “The Danish Girl” Was A “Mistake” And Something He Wouldn’t Do Now Six Years After Receiving Heavy Criticism For Accepting The Role

By Ellen Durney
buzzfeednews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Redmayne has reflected on criticism of his casting as a transgender woman in The Danish Girl. Eddie was at the center of backlash back in 2015 after he portrayed a transgender woman in the film, which tells the real-life story of his character, Lili Elbe, who was one of the...

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 131

Alexandra Renée
4d ago

"Transness" is absolutely all performance. performance of mentally unwell individuals that need major talk therapy not disfiguring, life shortening, medicalization.

Reply(2)
21
Suspekt Zer0
4d ago

Let's resuscitate Robin Williams and belittle him for dressing up like a woman in Mrs.Doubtfire to be closer to his children or lets take it even further with Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie. By today's sensititivies both of their chracters should have had transgender stunt doubles or stand ins.

Reply(1)
20
SigWoman
3d ago

Oh please, maybe he was the best person for the part! No one playing a superhero or a vampire are those in real life. Jeez, it's called ACTING!!! ACTING is PRETEND!

Reply(1)
8
InsideHook

Eddie Redmayne Had the Perfect Response to a Question About His Controversial “Danish Girl” Role

Eddie Redmayne earned an Oscar nomination for playing painter Lili Elbe, one of the first recipients of gender reassignment surgery, in 2015’s The Danish Girl. But in the years since, the role has sparked controversy due to the fact that Redmayne, a cisgendered straight man, was playing a trans woman. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actor admits that he regrets accepting the role.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Eddie Redmayne Shares His Regrets About Taking On The Danish Girl Role

The Danish Girl was one of 2015’s most acclaimed films, but some critics and online commentators called out lead Eddie Redmayne for playing transgender artist Lili Elbe. Even though the role proved to be controversial, Redmayne scored multiple accolades, including a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Years after receiving backlash for taking on the role, the Fantastic Beasts star revealed his regrets related to The Danish Girl.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Actor Eddie Redmayne: ‘Playing a transgender person was a mistake’ | to watch

From the movie danish girl Eddie Redmayne’s acting was well received in 2015, but there has also been criticism. The accusation was that a dealer should have been chosen for the role. Redmayne says now in Sunday times: , No, I won’t take the role anymore. I made this movie with good intentions, but I think it was a mistake.”
CELEBRITIES
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Lili Elbe
Person
Stephen Hawking
No Film School

Eddie Redmayne Says He Would Not Star in 'The Danish Girl' Again

The conversation about who should star in what roles has been raised again. Right now, one of the ongoing conversations in Hollywood is about who should be cast to play what. It's a hard conversation, and there are no actual decisions. Mostly, the move is to make sure people who are usually left out of casting conversations get their time in the spotlight to portray characters that share their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

“General Hospital” Actor of 26 Years “No Longer Part of Cast” After Calling Four Star Transgender Admiral a “Dude” on Social Media

“General Hospital” has ousted actor Ingo Rademacher, who’s played Jasper Jacks for 25 years. Actress/activist Nancy Lee Grahn, also with the soap for a quarter century, confirmed the news on Twitter. She wrote:. Grahn’s Tweet was in response to a first one from trans actor Cassandra James, who plays a...
CELEBRITIES
#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Transgender Men#Trans People#The Sunday Times#Academy Award
