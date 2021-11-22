Woman charged with driving onto field, hitting person with SUV during fight at youth football game

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was arrested Saturday after police say she struck a person with her SUV when she drove onto a football field during a brawl at a youth football game in Sugarloaf Township.

Police say Rachelle Rae Zeller, 37, of Wilkes-Barre is facing aggravated assault and related charges after she assaulted one person and struck another with her vehicle.

According to court papers, police responded to report of a fight involving as many as 100 people at the Joe LaRock Recreation Field on Kellers Road in Sugarloaf Township just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

During their interviews, police say witnesses accused Zeller of punching one victim in the face and “stomping on her head”. Witnesses told police she then got into her black Mercedes SUV, drove onto the field and intentionally struck a second victim before leaving the scene. Police say there was a juvenile passenger inside the vehicle during the incident.

One witness gave police the license plate number of the vehicle and police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the surrounding areas. The plate number came back to an address in the 200 block of Mayock Street in Wilkes-Barre, according to court paperwork.

Around 8:30 p.m., police say they located the vehicle at the home on Mayock Street. They say Zeller was standing outside the home and had dried blood on her pants and her right hand. She was then taken into custody by police.

The criminal complaint states police noticed dried mud on the tires and “what appeared to be a fresh scuff mark” on the front of the vehicle.

Police say Zeller declined to answer any questions about the incident. She is now facing charges of aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.

A representative for the Valley Chiefs Youth Football Organization posted a statement to their Facebook page Saturday night the read:

“Attention Family, friends, and supporters of the Valley Chiefs. We as a board wanted to address the situation that took place tonight at Joe Larock Field. As many know State Troopers and Emergency Personnel were called to the field tonight due to a fight breaking out at the A Team All Star Game. We were asked by the conference to host the game however Valley currently does not have an A Team which means there were no Valley Players or Parents involved in the situation that unfolded. The board is cooperating with authorities in anyway we can and all those involved will be brought to justice for their disrespectful actions and outlandish behavior. At this time this is the only comment we will make about what took place this evening at the field. We just wanted to inform you all so that you can rest assured no one from Valley Chiefs was hurt or involved.”

