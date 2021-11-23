Police: Dog Stolen From Front Yard Of West Babylon Home

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police want your help finding a dognapper.

They say a woman driving a silver SUV pulled up to a home on Third Street in West Babylon on Oct. 18.

They say the woman got out of the vehicle and grabbed a female Yorkshire Terrier named Loli, who was in the front yard.

The suspect then drove off in the SUV.

Police on Monday released surveillance video of the suspected thief’s car.

“This lady came and she called my dog, like, ‘Come here, baby,’ and she grabbed her and take her. We’re doing everything we can do, but nothing is happening,” Keylin Lagombra, the pet’s owner, said. “We are like, very, very, sad.”

The dog is microchipped and has half a tail.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online by CLICKING HERE .

All tips are kept confidential.