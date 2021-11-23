ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Babylon, NY

Police: Dog Stolen From Front Yard Of West Babylon Home

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police want your help finding a dognapper.

Suffolk Police say Loli was stolen from the front yard of a West Babylon home. (credit: Suffolk County Police)

They say a woman driving a silver SUV pulled up to a home on Third Street in West Babylon on Oct. 18.

They say the woman got out of the vehicle and grabbed a female Yorkshire Terrier named Loli, who was in the front yard.

The suspect then drove off in the SUV.

Police on Monday released surveillance video of the suspected thief’s car.

“This lady came and she called my dog, like, ‘Come here, baby,’ and she grabbed her and take her. We’re doing everything we can do, but nothing is happening,” Keylin Lagombra, the pet’s owner, said. “We are like, very, very, sad.”

The dog is microchipped and has half a tail.

The dognapping suspect’s vehicle. (credit: Suffolk Police)

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online by CLICKING HERE .

All tips are kept confidential.

