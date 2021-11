Crossing certain lines has been a common trend over the past couple of years, and it’s been seen that some people are willing to cross them without blinking since those that have been eager to take author JK Rowling to task for her stance on sex and gender are typically those that are willing to do pretty much anything to prove their point, even if it becomes harmful to those that don’t wish them any harm directly or indirectly. The fact that people still get to have their beliefs, their opinions, and the ability to live as they’d like is an immutable fact of being human that many still feel the need to dispute. The fact is that Rowling stated her opinion, which apparently is a dangerous thing to do these days, and it hurt the precious feelings of those that don’t believe as she does. Unfortunately, the reaction to this was something that can cause a great amount of damage if those who are ready to dedicate themselves to violence to get their point across are able to use the information given to enact their own message.

