If you’ve come across Stacey Solomon’s new BBC show Sort Your Life Out you will already be privileged enough to know that it’s the safest space on TV. Here, the former X Factor star turned Instagram influencer and life hack merchant, is gently telling the people of the United Kingdom that, respectfully, they need to sort their lives out. In Stacey’s mind this all starts at home, and more specifically in their kitchen cupboards, under their beds and in that drawer we all have full of old batteries and hair clips. Stacey is here to save us all, one Big Sort Out at a time.

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO