Video Games

Activision Downgraded to Sell by MKM on Sexual-Misconduct Matter

By Dan Weil
 6 days ago
MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report to sell from neutral and slashed its share-price target for the videogame company's shares to $54 from $75.

MKM analyst Eric Handler based his move on Activision’s sexual-misconduct scandal and the involvement of Chief Executive Bobby Kotick.

The stock recently traded at $61.03, down 2%. It has given back 23% in the past month amid the scandal.

“Big changes are needed at the house Bobby built,” Handler wrote in a commentary.

“The issues Activision is facing as a result of the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit and other regulatory investigations into alleged sexual assaults and mistreatment of female employees are deeper than originally feared.”

“We do not believe these problems are going to go away until a clear resolution is reached, starting with the removal of CEO Bobby Kotick.

“From what we have read from press reports and social media, employee morale is extremely low, which is likely to impact not only game development timelines but also quality. Business partnerships are also at risk.”

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Kotick was aware of the sexual misconduct years before he said he was.

The paper, citing knowledgeable sources, reported Sunday that he told senior managers he would consider exiting if he can’t fix the problems pronto.

Handler noted that after The Journal’s initial story, groups of employees staged their second walkout in four months.

In addition, an online petition requesting Kotick’s removal has been signed by nearly 1,800 employees with support across the organization.

q957.com

Activision Blizzard board backs CEO amid misconduct allegations at company

(Reuters) – Activision Blizzard’s board backed Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick after a report on Tuesday said the videogame company’s boss had known about sexual misconduct allegations at the company. “The board remains confident that Bobby Kotick appropriately addressed workplace issues brought to his attention,” the directors said in a...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Activision Stock Drops on Report of Alleged Workplace Misconduct

Shares of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report dropped Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report about alleged sexual misconduct at the company that was brought to the attention of CEO Bobby Kotick. Kotick has said that he wasn't aware of many of the...
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew of misconduct for years

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of severe misconduct among employees at the video game publisher and its subsidiaries for years, according to a new investigation The Wall Street Journal published Tuesday. One of the most damning details in the report involves an employee of Activision-owned Sledgehammer Games, responsible...
BUSINESS
Bobby Kotick
investing.com

Activision Blizzard Slides Further Following JPMorgan Downgrade

Investing.com — Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares have extended their recent decline after JPMorgan downgraded the stock based on the recent reports of misconduct allegations against its CEO Bobby Kotick. Analyst Alexia Quadrani downgraded Activision Blizzard to neutral from overweight, dropping its price target to $88 from $100, saying that...
VIDEO GAMES
Fortune

PlayStation CEO criticizes Activision’s response to misconduct and harassment allegations

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Sony Group Corp.’s PlayStation chief Jim Ryan criticized Activision Blizzard Inc. Wednesday for the game publisher’s inadequate response to an explosive news article alleging that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was aware of sexual misconduct and harassment allegations for years and that he had also mistreated women.
BUSINESS
#Activision Blizzard#Mkm Partners#Atvi#The Wall Street Journal
AFP

Activision Blizzard chief may step down if misconduct not fixed: media

The chief of Activision Blizzard, accused of mishandling harassment complaints at the video giant, has signaled he would consider stepping down if he cannot quickly fix company culture, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Bobby Kotick, who has led the company for three decades, told senior executives during a meeting on Friday that he could leave if the problems with misconduct aren't solved "with speed," the Journal reported, citing sources at Activision. Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. The turmoil at the company comes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that Kotick has for years been looped into reports of abuse that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Under fire over misconduct allegations, Activision creates workplace-culture committee

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Activision Blizzard said it’s creating a workplace responsibility committee to oversee efforts to improve its corporate culture after multiple lawsuits and investigations over allegations of sexual misconduct and discrimination. The video game company’s two women...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
