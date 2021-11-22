ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Over 53 million expected to travel for Thanksgiving

By Rian Bossler
(WTAJ) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) says they expect roadways and airports to be more crowded this year as they predict 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The influx of travel is expected to be up 13% from 2020, nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to the not-for-profit organization. While air travel is predicted to increase by 80% over last year, 90% of people plan to travel by car as their preferred mode of transportation despite rising gasoline prices.

“This Thanksgiving, people are ready to get back to traveling,” AAA East Central Senior Vice President Bevi Powell said. “With restrictions being lifted and travel more accessible than in 2020, making new holiday memories with family and friends is once again a priority for Americans.”

Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off

The Mid-Atlantic Region of the U.S., including New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, is expected to draw the below number of travelers between Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 28.

Method of Travel Total Travelers % Change from 2020
Automobile 5.79 million 8.7%
Air Travel 570,000 80.7%
Other (bus, train, ship, etc.) 112,000 254.0%
Region Total : 6.48 million 14.1%

AAA is advising motorists to ensure their vehicles are prepared for road trips and to plan ahead by traveling early. This includes traveling when there’s less traffic on the roadways and taking vehicles to a trusted repair facility for any needed maintenance before hitting the road.

Expect to pay more for Christmas trees, experts say

Travelers are also encouraged to be aware of remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions throughout the U.S. based on your vaccination status and where you are traveling from and to. A map of COVID-19 travel restrictions and resources for closures, recommendations and requirements can be found on TripTik.AAA.com .

thepampanews.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Thanksgiving gas price average highest in eight years; more expensive gas not expected to deter holiday travel

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than from this day last week and is $1.21 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.22 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.85 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.40, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and $1.29 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Miami

Day Before Thanksgiving Sets TSA Pandemic Travel Record

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Setting a pandemic travel record on the day before Thanksgiving, the TSA screened more passengers than any other day during the pandemic. “The whole family all together for the first time, we flew people into Florida, to Boca, Parkland,” says Steve Goldstein. At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, folks are heading home after Thanksgiving. The Goldstein family is flying to New York hoping to beat the crowds of passengers later on. “Tonight, it’s going to change but I’m glad we’re leaving now,” says Goldstein. Data from TSA checkpoints on the day before Thanksgiving shows more than twice the number of people were...
MIAMI, FL
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Matt Lillywhite

A Massive Storm Will Hit The East Coast Soon

A giant storm is expected to hit New York, Massachusetts, and several other states, according to the National Weather Service. "This storm system is set to strengthen quickly during the day Friday as an upper-level low deepens over the Northeast. On the northern side of this upper low, periods of snow are expected with the heaviest totals taking shape over northern New England."
