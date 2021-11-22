ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Harris to announce $1.5B investment in health care workforce

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQUuQ_0d3w1Pmb00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will announce Monday that the Biden administration is investing $1.5 billion from the coronavirus aid package to address the health care worker shortage in underserved communities.

The funding will go to the National Health Service Corps, Nurse Corps and Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery programs, all federal programs that offer scholarship and loan repayments for health care students and workers if they pledge to work in underserved and high-risk communities.

Pfizer to seek vaccine booster authorization for all US adults, reports say

The money, which includes funds from the American Rescue Plan and other sources, will support more than 22,700 providers, marking the largest number of providers enrolled in these programs in history, according to the White House. It comes in response to recommendations laid out earlier this month by the White House’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, which issued a report outlining how the administration could address systemic inequality in the health care system .

The COVID-19 pandemic has both highlighted and exacerbated health care disparities for minority and underserved communities. According to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation , over the course of the pandemic, minority Americans have seen higher numbers of cases and higher rates of death than their white counterparts.

It’s just the latest investment from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed in March of this year, aimed at addressing health disparities among minority and underserved communities. Earlier this month, the White House announced an additional $785 million in funding for federal programs aimed at improving diversity in the public health workforce and supporting people with disabilities.

During the Monday event, Harris is also expected to push for passage of President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social safety net and climate change package , which would provide funding to temporarily close the Medicaid coverage gap and expand access to health insurance marketplace subsidies through 2025.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

USDA Invests $86 Million to Improve Equitable Access to Jobs, Business Opportunities, Education, Health Care and Housing for Rural People

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced the Department is investing $86 million to improve equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing and health care for people who live and work in rural areas. The investments are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment...
EDUCATION
atlantatribune.com

VP Harris Invests $1.5 Billion Into Healthcare In Marginalized Communities

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting her week started off by making a major investment in marginalized communities. On Monday, the Vice President announced that the Biden administration would push $1.5 billion of COVID-19 relief toward the U.S. Healthcare system. According to The Hill, the $1.5 billion package will be geared toward underserved communities with a focus on addressing nurse shortages, doctor scarcities and overall Healthcare workplace gaps. To top it all off, it will support behavioral health providers in minority communities.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
12news.com

Vaccine mandate for federal workers goes into effect Monday

WASHINGTON — Monday marks a key deadline for part of President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Back in September, Biden signed Executive Order 14043, requiring 3.5 million federal employees to show they are fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, in order to be considered compliant. According to one U.S. official, "more than 90% of federal workers" have had at least one shot by today's deadline.
U.S. POLITICS
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Vice President Harris Announces Historic Funding to Bolster Equitable Health Care During Pandemic, and Beyond

$1.5 Billion Investment in National Health Service Corps and Nurse Corps Will Expand and Diversify the Health Workforce and Improve Critical Clinical Care in Underserved Communities. Today, Vice President Kamala Harris will announce a historic $1.5 billion investment to help grow and diversify the nation’s health care workforce, and bolster...
U.S. POLITICS
Sylva Herald

Harris Regional mandates COVID vaccinations for entire workforce

Harris Regional Hospital has joined thousands of healthcare institutions across the U.S. by requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “Harris Regional Hospital fully supports the federal vaccine requirement, as we know that the COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against this virus and getting vaccinated supports our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said LaCrystal Gordon, interim CEO. “The purpose of the federal vaccination requirement is to help control the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect patients and protect the healthcare workforce at large, including our team here at Harris Regional Hospital.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Health Care#Health Disparities#Health Service#Health Plan#Ap#Nurse Corps#The American Rescue Plan#The White House#Americans
GW Hatchet

Milken faculty launch tracker showing racial disparities in health care workforce

Faculty launched an interactive online tracker to analyze workforce diversity in 10 health care professions earlier this month. The Healthcare Workforce Diversity Tracker, which is run out of the Milken Institute School of Public Health, displays a map outlining the diversity of graduates and health care workers, including nurses, dentists, therapists, physicians and pharmacists, in comparison to the diversity of the general population. The tracker’s map shows minority representation in health care professions is well below minority representation in the general U.S. population.
HEALTH SERVICES
thelundreport.org

Oregon Lawmakers Eye Workforce Crisis In Health Care Industry

Oregon health care providers face obstacles as they seek to fill vacancies and bolster the ranks of the workforce nearly two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The problems run the gamut. Workers are burned out and want fewer hours instead of more. Other workers don’t want to enter the field due to high child care costs. In rural areas, it’s a challenge to keep long-term care facilities open with a lack of qualified workers.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gloucester Daily Times

Column: Does Biden's vaccination mandate actually need to be enforced?

In September, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that affects 100 million workers across the public and private sectors. The mandate requires all federal employees and federal contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It also applies to private sector companies with at least 100 employees. For this latter group, exemptions are possible, which then require weekly testing in lieu of vaccination.
U.S. POLITICS
WTAJ

WTAJ

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy