Texas Wesleyan's new stadium full steam ahead after donation

By Andrew Greenstein
 6 days ago

Texas Wesleyan's quest for an on-campus football stadium has taken a huge step forward all thanks to a very generous trustee.

Construction of Texas Wesleyan's new on-campus football stadium is now full steam ahead, thanks to a $5 million gift from trustee Karen Cramer, whose name will adorn the stadium as a result.

Texas Wesleyan President Fred Slabach says the stadium will be built in three phases; the artificial turf field, an NCAA-certified track, and finally the field house and the stands along both sidelines.

"We anticipate that it will be between about a three to five thousand seat stadium total," Slabach said. "And there will be some on the visitor's side, but not as many as on the home side."

Slabach says the stadium will not only be for the university, but the Fort Worth ISD and other organizations will also be able to use it.

Slabach said: "This is not only an opportunity for our student-athletes, its an opportunity for student engagement, alumni engagement, but just as importantly, economic revitalization of our neighborhood."

