Lewis Hamilton set for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix boost, with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff admitting the 'spicy' engine that fired him to stunning Brazil win will return in bid to close gap to Max Verstappen heading into potential F1 title decider

 6 days ago

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff is ready to unleash the incredible engine that helped Lewis Hamilton power to a supreme victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix eight days ago.

Hamilton was given a new engine for the race in Brazil, which with a focus on performance rather than reliability enabled him to come from last place in the Saturday sprint qualifying race to first in the grand prix after passing chief title rival Max Verstappen.

Hamilton triumphed from pole position at Qatar on Sunday, again in front of Verstappen, using an older spec engine to trim the championship gap to the Red Bull driver down to just eight points with two races to spare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3db12P_0d3w17E000
Lewis Hamilton triumphed at Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix to make it back-to-back wins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Db7CU_0d3w17E000
The Brit dominated from start to finish at the Losail Circuit in front of Max Verstappen

Wolff though is now ready to bring back the speedy engine which powered Hamilton to Interlagos success, at the new track in Saudi Arabia that with its high speed nature is already believed to favour his Mercedes team.

'Saudi should be a good track for us, but we know this year when you think it's a good one it can turn the other way around,' he told Sky Sports.

'But it's a long straight, we'll get our spicy equipment (engine) out for Saudi Arabia that we didn't use (in Qatar) and hopefully Valtteri (Bottas) is right up there – we need him.

'But in any case, if everyone finishes the race it will go to Abu Dhabi.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUI9q_0d3w17E000
In Saudi Arabia, Hamilton will have his 'spicy' engine that helped fire him to win in Brazil
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DK2kF_0d3w17E000
Red Bull's Max Verstappen still leads the world championship by eight points

If Hamilton for the third race in a row wins in Jeddah in front of Verstappen, and takes the fastest lap, it will ensure that both drivers will head into the last round of the world championship at Yas Marina level on points.

However, Verstappen would still crucially lead the world championship on a count-back of greater number of wins.

The Dutchman even won the season ending race last season, but it has usually been a track favoured by Mercedes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cljil_0d3w17E000
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff speaks with Valtteri Bottas (left) and Hamilton after the Qatar GP

When asked if Hamilton's new engine was the best yet, Wolff was bullish about its performance.

'Yes, definitely. I think the car is quick on the straight and good around the corners,' he added.

'Degradation works fine – even at races in the Middle East and we have two to come of these – on old tyres.

'I think we have to push maximum attack. We have to catch up, make some points up and that's just what we are going to do.'

Sports
The Independent

F1: Toto Wolff hails Lewis Hamilton’s ‘superhero powers’ after Qatar Grand Prix win

Toto Wolff hailed Lewis Hamilton’s “superhero powers” after the reigning world champion steered his Mercedes to a masterful victory at the Qatar Grand Prix.Hamilton led from lights to flag at the Losail International Circuit to beat Max Verstappen into second place and move to within eight points of his main title rival.There are just two races remaining – a debut in Saudi Arabia and a return to Abu Dhabi – and Hamilton has now taken victory in Brazil and here at the inaugural race in Doha to build momentum.Caption this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qcTL9wKvRJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 21, 2021The...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Gallery: Lewis Hamilton's Win for Mercedes at the Inaugural F1 Qatar Grand Prix

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton tightened the gap on Red Bull's Max Verstappen with the win at the inaugural F1 Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday at Doha, Qatar. Hamilton won easily from the pole. He was never passed, never trailed, and ultimately won by a margin of 25.7 seconds over Verstappen, who did pit late for tires in a successful effort to gain the bonus point for fastest lap.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Gap Between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is above expectations”: Mercedes

Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin looks back at the ace driver of his team Lewis Hamilton securing pole and Finn driver Valtteri Bottas securing P3 finish in Qatar GP Qualifying session. With both drivers showing glimpses of their speed since the beginning of Day 2, the duo managed to secure another top 3 finish to solidify the position of their team against Red Bull.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

‘No time to celebrate’ for Lewis Hamilton after closing gap on Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton insists he has no time to celebrate back-to-back wins as he stormed to victory at the Qatar Grand Prix to move eight points behind title rival Max Verstappen. With arguments, press conference sideshows, grid penalties and questions over even racing in a country with a poor history of human rights dominating the build-up to Sunday’s race, it was Hamilton who put on a show under the floodlights at the Losail International Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
