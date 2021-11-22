2021-22 All-Blade boys basketball player of the year preseason watch list

High school basketball teams around the area dealt with a second straight unusual season last winter, thanks to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, there were positive developments. Ohio and Michigan got full state tournaments in, avoiding the shutdown that took place at the end of the 2019-20 season at the onset of the pandemic.

With fans returning to games and conditions moving closer to normalcy, it's time to look ahead at the 2021-22 season.

Here's an early look at the players to watch in the race for All-Blade Player of the Year honors, a race that features a returning winner and a potential freshman phenom. The season begins Wednesday.

Top returnee from 2020-21: Sean Craig, 6-7 Sr., Northview

Last season's Blade Player of the Year and the only returning first-team All-Blade selection, first-team Division I All-Ohio selection Craig leads a Northview squad that has the potential to reach levels not obtained by the program in decades.

Craig averaged 19.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists last season in helping lead the Wildcats (21-4 last season) to the title of the Northern Lakes League tournament, a one-off event held to help alleviate pandemic cancellations. Craig signed with the NCAA Division II University of Indianapolis.

On the rise: Jerry Easter II, 6-4 Fr., Emmanuel Christian

A ninth-grader contending for Blade Player of the Year honors? Easter has a resume that puts him squarely in the middle of the race.

Easter is ranked No. 1 in the country in the top25scouts.com Class of 2025 Top 100, and he already has offers from UCLA, Ohio State, Michigan State, South Carolina, Washington, Arizona State, and Bowling Green. So far, Easter is passing up the prep school route, choosing to play locally for Emmanuel Christian.

On the radar: Chico Johnson, 6-3 Jr., Central Catholic

Johnson averaged 15.5 points and four rebounds for Central last season en route to Division II All-Ohio special mention honors. Johnson is ranked eighth in Ohio in the Class of 2023 by ESPN and has offers from Toledo, Bowling Green, Kent State, Ohio, and Akron.

Also keep an eye on...

■ Drew Gallehue, 6-3, Sr., Edon: Gallehue averaged 15 points per game en route to Division IV All-Ohio honorable mention status. The Bombers (9-9) finished second to Pettisville in the Buckeye Border Conference, where Gallehue shared player of the year honors with the Blackbirds’ Cayden Jacoby.

■ CJ Hornbeak, 6-1 Jr., St. John's Jesuit: Hornbeak, a Division I All-Ohio honorable mention pick last year, averaged 15.1 points and 2.5 assists last season, playing a key role in the Titans' Division I district championship run.

■ Kannon Klusmeyer, 6-4 Sr., Perrysburg: Klusmeyer averaged 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds last season.

■ Evan Lumbrezer, 6-1 Sr., Evergreen: Lumbrezer, the returning Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year, averaged 14.7 points and 4.9 assists en route to Division III All-Ohio special mention honors.

■ Jacob Meyer, 6-3 Sr., Eastwood: Meyer averaged 12 points per game en route to Division III All-Ohio honorable mention status.

■ Ben Morrison, 6-3 Sr., Rossford: Morrison averaged 13.5 points and 3.2 assists en route to earning a Division II All-Ohio honorable mention nod. He helped Rossford win last year’s NBC title.

■ Bryce Reynolds, 6-4 Sr., Elmwood: The top returning scorer from the All-Blade Rest of the Top 25 player list, Reynolds averaged 21.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Royals (13-11) last season en route to Division III All-Ohio special mention honors. He has offers from Washington & Jefferson, the University of Northwestern Ohio.

■ Max Roth, 6-1 Sr., Findlay: Roth, a Division I All-Ohio honorable mention pick who has signed with the University of Findlay, averaged 13.5 points and 2.8 assists last season for TRAC tri-champion Findlay.

■ Jonas Tester, 6-2 Sr., Wauseon: Tester averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds last season, helping lead Wauseon to a second-place finish in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.