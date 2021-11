FORT MADISON — It could have gone better, but it also could have been worse. The best thing about Monday night's season-opening 42-30 loss at Fort Madison for the Ottumwa girls varsity basketball team is that, ultimately, everything that went wrong inside Dome is easily correctable with experience being the best way to correct the mistakes that led to the season-opening loss. Despite 19 steals by the Bloodhounds, the Bulldogs chipped away throughout the night after falling behind 15-4 early in the second quarter, pulling within 21-13 at halftime and within 31-24 after three on a pair of free throws by Camdyn Crouse.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO