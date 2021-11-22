ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Galaxy to open 2022 regular season vs. NYCFC on Feb. 27

By Alicia Rodriguez
LAG Confidential
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendars, as MLS revealed the full slate of home openers for the 2022 MLS regular season on Monday, and the LA Galaxy will begin the campaign at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 27...

www.lagconfidential.com

dirtysouthsoccer.com

NYCFC vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

After a one-season hiatus, Atlanta United is back in the playoffs. The Five Stripes have gone through five coaches since its last post-season appearance, but Gonzalo Pineda has been the man to guide Atlanta over the red-line. The good guys won’t have it easy in Round One, however, with a visit to the abnormally tight confines of Yankee Stadium on the cards. The opponent is an infamous as well, as New York City snatched a 1-1 draw from Atlanta’s grasp with a 90th minute equalizer back on October 20th. Had Gudmundur Thórarinsson not nestled that free kick pefectly into the upper corner, New York’s losing run would have stretched to four and Atlanta would be hosting Sunday’s affair.
MLS
LAG Confidential

LA Galaxy 2021 Player Postmortem: Josh Drack

Josh Drack was drafted in the first round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Denver by the LA Galaxy, and all in all, had a very modern rookie season at the pro level. A forward who was converted to left back, Drack got plenty of run...
MLS
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte FC to play LA Galaxy in inaugural home opener

CHARLOTTE — Mark your calendars, soccer fans. Charlotte FC’s season home opener will be March 5, 2022, at Bank of America Stadium against the LA Galaxy. Kick-off will be at 8 p.m. and broadcast details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The home opener will be Charlotte...
MLS
dallassun.com

Evenly matched NYCFC, Atlanta United open MLS Cup pursuit

NYCFC (14-11-9, 51 points) gutted out a 1-1 home draw against the Philadelphia Union on the final day of the season despite going down a man early. Valentin Castellanos scored eight minutes after halftime to bring his MLS Golden Boot-winning total to 19, and NYCFC preserved the point that sealed the No. 4 seed.
MLS
Newsday

3 things to watch in NYCFC's playoff opener vs. Atlanta United

New York City FC returns to the MLS Cup playoffs for the sixth straight season at 3 p.m. on Sunday, continuing the club's quest for its first trophy with an opening round matchup against Atlanta United. Here are three things to keep an eye on when NYCFC takes the pitch at Yankee Stadium:
MLS
Soccer
MLS
Qatar
Sports
Portland Tribune

Timbers open 2022 on Feb. 26 at home vs. New England Revolution

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. Timbers 2022 opener — The Portland Timbers will open the 2022 MLS season on Saturday, Feb. 26, against the New England Revolution at Providence Park. The league on Monday announced the home openers for each team. The 2022 season,...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Player Ratings from Atlanta United’s season-ending loss to NYCFC

GK Brad Guzan 5: Guzan was rooted to his spot on Valentin Castellanos’ goal to open the scoring in the game, but honestly there was little he could do there but attempt to use the Force to push the ball wide of the post. The biggest critique of Atlanta’s veteran goalkeeper was the general organization of the defense on the two quick short corners that produced the game’s two goals early in the second half.
MLS
atlutd.com

Atlanta United 2022 home opener set for Sunday, Feb. 27 vs. Sporting Kansas City

ATLANTA — Major League Soccer today announced Atlanta United will open its 2022 MLS Regular Season schedule against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. (ET) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match will be broadcast nationally and will be the first time Atlanta and Sporting KC face each other in a season opener.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC host Real Salt Lake Feb. 27 to open 2022 season

Houston Dynamo FC will kick off the 2022 season at home on Sunday, February 27 against Real Salt Lake at 6 p.m. CT with Opening Day presented by PNC Bank, the Club and Major League Soccer announced today. The league also announced that Houston will travel to the Midwest in...
MLS
LAG Confidential

San Diego Wave FC announce Abby Dahlkemper as first signing

2022 NWSL expansion team San Diego Wave FC announced on Monday their first player acquisition ahead of their debut campaign is for defender Abby Dahlkemper. Her rights were acquired in a three-team trade involving the Houston Dash and North Carolina Courage, with San Diego sending North Carolina $190,000 in allocation money and San Diego’s natural first round draft pick in 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA

