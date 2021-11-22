ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid Surge ‘Worse Than Anything We’ve Seen’: Germany Mulls Tough Restrictions As Europe Targets Unvaccinated With Lockdown, Compulsory Shots

By Robert Hart
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said boosting vaccination rates will not be enough to contain soaring coronavirus infections across the country, Bloomberg reported, calling for tough action as countries across Europe come down hard on the unvaccinated and prepare drastic measures to smother the outbreak. Key Facts. Merkel reportedly told...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 564

Chad Bunch
6d ago

Wow, such a high vaccination rate yet it’s nothing like you have seen! Hmmm, tells you something doesn’t!!! How about Africa lowest vaccinated region in the world, yet no problem! What am I missing here??🤔🤔🤔

Reply(62)
340
jeff fuks
6d ago

if vaccinated are still at risk of catching it from unvaxed....THAN THE VACCINES ARE USELESS...why don't ppl see this? just remember booster shots aren't for your health its for their pockets and the billions of dollars their making

Reply(87)
203
Guess Who
6d ago

So Germany is most vaccinated then any other country, but they're surges are skyrocketing. 🤔🤔🤔it ain't the unvaccinated.

Reply(31)
160
