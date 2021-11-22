ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Colchester to check on trio ahead of the visit of Exeter

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
Colchester will assess three first-team players ahead of the visit of Exeter.

The U’s are waiting on the fitness of Tom Eastman after he was taken off late in their 1-0 loss to Stevenage with an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Shamal George was substituted early in the second half after suffering a rib injury in an incident that led to Stevenage’s penalty towards the end of the first half.

Brendan Wiredu is also a doubt after missing the weekend’s game with a knee injury.

Exeter’s Kyle Taylor will again be assessed ahead of the game.

The 22-year-old has missed each of his side’s last three games with injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be in the squad in midweek.

Jake Caprice and Jonathan Grounds are pushing for starts.

Top scorer Matt Jay is likely to start and will be hoping to add more to his tally.

