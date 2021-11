The second ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 11-1 on the year and will face top ranked 12-0 Archbishop Bergan of Fremont in the State Championship Game Tuesday at 2:45 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. Norfolk Catholic, who has claimed eleven games in a row, is outscoring their foes 364-165. They’ve beaten Bishop Neumann, Ord, Oakland/Craig in overtime, Ponca, Wayne, BRLD, Crofton twice, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, and Wilber/Clatonia with their lone loss occurring in their opening game of the season to Boone Central.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO