ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany County COVID update, November 22

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWfgc_0d3vzFF300

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County has reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and 95 recoveries since Sunday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 127.2.

Albany County COVID update, November 21

“I’m happy that I do not have to report any new COVID deaths since yesterday, however the number of county residents in the hospital with the virus continues to trend upwards to 38 from 27 on Saturday, which is troubling. And while the number of daily new infections has come down from a long trend in the triple digits, that number very well could come back up,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “We all need to stay vigilant. The best way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community is by getting vaccinated, getting the booster, getting tested before holiday gatherings and wearing masks at indoor public places.”

The county’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now 5.1%. There are a total of 629 active cases. The county said there were five new hospitalizations in the county since Sunday and 38 residents are currently hospitalized with COVID. Six patients are in ICU’s.

Another death, 131 new cases in Albany County COVID update, November 20

As of Sunday, 74.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.4% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 84.5%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website .

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

Washington County continues to have highest COVID case percentage in New York

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website . Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
Albany County, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

NYSDOT Announces New ‘Snow and Ice Pilot Program’

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced new snow and ice pilot program to keep Mohawk Valley residents safe this winter. NYSDOT says this year they are switching to a liquid-only operation that will utilize salt brine to coat the roadway in place of granular salt before it snows.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, November 27

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. Monday, November 29 Monday, November 29th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Fullerton Street form 20-28 Fullerton Street for service vehicles. Monday, November 29th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Executive#Weather#Icu
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul signs executive order allowing hospitals to limit non-essential procedures

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Friday she said would help address staffing and capacity shortages at hospitals across New York State, ahead of any post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases. The executive order allows the New York State Department of Health to limit “non-essential, non-urgent” procedures in hospitals or health […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy