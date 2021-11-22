Albany County COVID update, November 22

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County has reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and 95 recoveries since Sunday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 127.2.

“I’m happy that I do not have to report any new COVID deaths since yesterday, however the number of county residents in the hospital with the virus continues to trend upwards to 38 from 27 on Saturday, which is troubling. And while the number of daily new infections has come down from a long trend in the triple digits, that number very well could come back up,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “We all need to stay vigilant. The best way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community is by getting vaccinated, getting the booster, getting tested before holiday gatherings and wearing masks at indoor public places.”

The county’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now 5.1%. There are a total of 629 active cases. The county said there were five new hospitalizations in the county since Sunday and 38 residents are currently hospitalized with COVID. Six patients are in ICU’s.

As of Sunday, 74.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.4% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 84.5%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website .

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

November 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Guilderland Elementary School. You can register for an appointment on the Albany County website .

November 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School in Albany. You can register for an appointment on the Albany County website .

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website . Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.

