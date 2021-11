INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen at her home Friday night. According to the sheriff's office, Iris Dariela Alvarado Betancourt was known to be at her family's Indian Land home Friday night but was missing from her room by 7 a.m. Saturday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO