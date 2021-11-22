The showrunner of Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ explains that shocking finale twist

For once, I’m inclined to praise and defend—with caveats—a Western live-action adaptation of a classic anime series. On Friday, Netflix premiered its long-anticipated adaptation of the 1998 anime series Cowboy Bebop. Bounty hunters Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) live together on board the space freighter Bebop, chasing paydays across the galaxy. They’re an argumentative crew, often hustling at cross-purposes, each sulking off now and again to solve their own sad backstory. Spike is a former mobster, Jet is a retired cop, and Faye is a wanted debtor with amnesia after spending half a century in cryosleep. Presumed dead by the mob known as the Syndicate, Spike longs for his former lover Julia (Elena Satine), who is held captive by her abusive boyfriend, Vicious (Alex Hassell), as he leads a bloody coup within the Syndicate. Once partners in crime, Spike and Vicious now rival each other for Julia’s affection.
