Man swings machete, another fires handgun, both injured, Pasco deputies say

Two men were taken to a hospital with injuries from a fight that were not life-threatening.

An argument escalated into a machete and gun fight Friday night, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

At around 5:30 p.m., Pasco deputies responded to a call about a shooting near State Road 52 and Little Road in New Port Richey. They learned that an argument between Naquan Crawford, 28, and a man whom he knew had turned violent.

According to an arrest report, the victim went into his bedroom during the argument and Crawford followed him. Crawford armed himself with a machete and stood in the victim’s doorway.

When the victim demanded that Crawford leave, Crawford began swinging the machete. Crawford hit the victim three times — in the left hand, left chest and the left side of the head.

The victim drew his compact handgun, a Smith & Wesson bodyguard .380, and shot Crawford three times, the arrest report said.

The victim told deputies he owned the gun for protection and used it in self-defense. His statement was supported by evidence at the scene, the arrest report said. Crawford said he confronted the victim in self-defense.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Pasco deputies arrested Crawford on the charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.