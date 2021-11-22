ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Man swings machete, another fires handgun, both injured, Pasco deputies say

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
Two men were taken to a hospital with injuries from a fight that were not life-threatening.

An argument escalated into a machete and gun fight Friday night, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

At around 5:30 p.m., Pasco deputies responded to a call about a shooting near State Road 52 and Little Road in New Port Richey. They learned that an argument between Naquan Crawford, 28, and a man whom he knew had turned violent.

According to an arrest report, the victim went into his bedroom during the argument and Crawford followed him. Crawford armed himself with a machete and stood in the victim’s doorway.

When the victim demanded that Crawford leave, Crawford began swinging the machete. Crawford hit the victim three times — in the left hand, left chest and the left side of the head.

The victim drew his compact handgun, a Smith & Wesson bodyguard .380, and shot Crawford three times, the arrest report said.

The victim told deputies he owned the gun for protection and used it in self-defense. His statement was supported by evidence at the scene, the arrest report said. Crawford said he confronted the victim in self-defense.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Pasco deputies arrested Crawford on the charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Dr Glenn Kersey
6d ago

Another story straight from the slums of New Port Richey, the undisputed A-hole of west central Florida !!

