The TikToker whose Brendan Fraser interview went viral explains how she met her 'celebrity crush,' saying he remembered her name and it 'meant the world'

By Lindsay Dodgson
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
The internet is rallying behind Brendan Fraser's comeback. Michael Tran/Getty Images
  • When cosplay TikToker Lindley Key interviewed Brendan Fraser, the moment went viral.
  • Key informed Fraser of all the support the internet had for him, to which he said, "Shucks, ma'am."
  • Key told Insider it was a special moment that she would treasure forever.

TikToker and cosplayer Lindley Key has long been a fan of actor Brendan Fraser, so when she was advertised a virtual meet-and-greet at an online convention called Galaxy Con Live in August this year, she told Insider she jumped at the chance to speak to him for two minutes.

Key shared a clip of their conversation on her TikTok account, and the moment went viral and has racked up 2.5 million views. When Key told Fraser about the huge support he had on the internet, he teared up and tipped his cowboy hat, saying, "Shucks, ma'am."

Immediately, it was very clear "he was the sweetest of humans," she said.

@littlelottiecosplay “Shucks, ma’am!” 🥰🥰🥰 Adding to the Brendan love from earlier today. #brendanfraser #themummy #mummytok #rickoconnell ♬ A-O-K - Tai Verdes

Fraser took some time out from the spotlight following some unsuccessful movies and an incident he said involved nonconsensual touching from a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2003. In a recent interview, Fraser has said after the incident, he reevaluated his priorities and took a step back from acting for a while.

Fraser was largely absent from the public eye for almost two decades until he returned to acting with a bang this year, with several upcoming roles including a Martin Scorsese movie where he will appear alongside Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Behind him is a loyal band of fans like Key who join Facebook groups dedicated to the actor, have made 166 million views worth of TikToks, and branded this the era of the "Brenaissance." They believe this is the kind of recognition he always deserved.

Key said she remembered when Fraser started to disappear, and he had always been in the back of her mind since as Fraser had been her "first celebrity crush" after watching him play the heartthrob adventurer Rick O'Connell in "The Mummy" in 1999.

"I'm always wondering what happened to Brendan Fraser" was even a staple part of her dating profiles.

For the interview, Key dressed in an Evelyn Carnahan costume — the character in "The Mummy" played by Fraser's co-star Rachel Wiesz.

"The moment he saw me, he said, 'Evelyn, the years have been good to you,'" she said. "And I became twitterpated all over again."

Fraser held out a rose for her and even had a costume change in the middle of the swift 120-second interview where he went to put on a cowboy hat. Key said it was "one of the best experiences of my life."

Fraser remembered the experience too. During a Q&A at Fan Expo Boston 2021, Fraser was asked about the love he was getting on social media.

"He said something like, 'It was big on TikTok, I don't know, I don't do TikTok,'" Key said.

"And then he said, 'I had a lovely chat with this woman named Lindley.' The fact that the man took the time not only to learn my screen name, but he remembered my name, that meant the world. I could not stop smiling."

