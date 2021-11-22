ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

5 Trader Joe's meals contain concerning levels of lead, from spinach salad to pesto tortellini, lawsuit alleges

By Andrea Michelson
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xwvz_0d3vxs9c00
Trader Joe's Super Spinach Salad, Palak Paneer, Riced Caulifower, Vegetable Spring Rolls, and Organic Pesto Tortellini (not pictured) allegedly contain lead levels beyond what's recommended for adults. Custodio & Dubey
  • 5 Trader Joe's products may contain lead exceeding the FDA's recommended maximum.
  • A lawsuit alleged that lab tests found more than 25 micrograms of lead in a single serving of Super Spinach Salad.
  • The grocery chain's Palak Paneer and cauliflower rice had lower, but still concerning, lead levels.

Some Trader Joe's products may come with dangerous levels of lead, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges that five popular foods from the grocery chain each contain enough lead per serving to affect reproductive health and development if consumed daily, based on results from an independent lab.

One serving of Trader Joe's Super Spinach Salad had 25.30 µg (micrograms) of lead, which is more than double the Food and Drug Association's reference level for maximum daily lead consumption.

The frozen Palak Paneer also exceeded the FDA's recommended limit of 12 µg of lead per day for adults, with 16.20 µg in a single serving. Other dishes, like the Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry and the Organic Pesto Tortellini, came in just under the FDA limit.

The FDA calculates maximum daily lead limits based on how much lead a person would need to consume every day to reach a blood lead level of 5.0 µg/dL. For kids, it takes less lead to reach that level, so they're capped at a maximum of 3 µg per day.

However, state governments have different standards for lead exposure. California's Proposition 65 established a maximum allowable lead level of 0.5 µg per day based on the risk of reproductive toxicity associated with lead levels exceeding that limit.

Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently lowered its reference for "concerning" blood lead levels in children from 5.0 to 3.5 µg/dL.

Lead can build up in the human body over years, so even a small amount could have harmful, long-term effects on health. Lead poisoning can affect fertility and cause some neurological symptoms in adults. However, the heavy metal is most well known for its potential to stall children's brain development.

The final Trader Joe's product tested — frozen Vegetable Spring Rolls — had 4.40 µg of lead per serving, which is too much for a child by any metric. Experts have previously told Insider that there's no safe level of lead for children.

Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Bought This Seasoning, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

As families and friends around the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving, many people are getting out ingredients from their pantries and fridges to assemble their holiday meal. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular seasoning in your cabinet, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that you throw it out immediately. Read on to discover which seasoning could pose a serious health risk and what to do if you have it at home.
EDUCATION
smeharbinger.net

Read The Label: Healthy food is difficult to find and can be misleading at stores like Tropical Smoothie and Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s, Tropical Smoothie and Nekter Juice Bar are common stores thrown around by my friends and family when I ask where to find healthy food. I took a closer look at the nutritional facts and prices of a few of their staple items and found that they may not be the best choices — especially if you don’t have piles of money to toss around for “healthier” grab-and-go snacks.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Is Being Sued In California For This Scary Reason

Ah, Trader Joe's — the grocery store we love to love, or in some cases, love to hate. It's by far one of the most popular supermarket chains in the United States, coming in second place to 7-Eleven and beating out Aldi, Kroger, and Whole Foods in terms of shoppers who feel positively about the store (via YouGov). But TJ's has also had its fair share of scandals. Some customers complain that the chain uses way too much plastic (via SFGate); workers have complained about unfair labor practices (via The New York Times); and food industry watchdogs have alleged that the chain might be hiding GMOs in its foods (via Food Babe).
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

For Decades, Trader Joe's Employees Had to Work on Thanksgiving — and It's All Because of Wine

Some grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving, anticipating your desperate dash for some last-minute dinner ingredients. Trader Joe's won't be among them. For more than 30 years, the national chain has shut down so employees "can spend Thanksgiving with family and friends," says the company's website. But it wasn't always that way. For decades, under founder Joe Coulombe, the national chain stayed open on Thanksgiving, making many of its employees work during the holiday.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Recommend Adding This Frozen Food To Your Chili

It can be really comforting to dig into a bowl of homemade chili on a cold winter day. According to the Food Republic, chili first started making its way into the hearts and minds of the public as a "no-nonsense dish" that has now achieved cult status among those who have grown to love the stew. And why not? It has plenty of flavors to suit all kinds of palettes.
FOOD & DRINKS
POPSUGAR

Check Your Freezers: Trader Joe's Chile Lime Chicken Burgers Are Being Recalled

If you've purchased Chicken Burgers at Trader Joe's within the past four months, check your freezers. The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that manufacturer Innovative Solutions, Inc. has recalled more than 97,000 pounds of "raw ground chicken patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone." This recall includes the frozen Trader Joe's Chile Lime Chicken Burgers. The issue was brought to the FSIS's attention after consumers submitted complaints to the manufacturing company of possible bone in their chicken. The recalled chicken patty products were produced between Aug. 16, 2021, and Sept. 29, 2021, and the specific lot codes for the recalled products are listed on the FSIS's website. You can also identify the products by the code "EST. P-8276," which you'll find on or near the USDA mark of inspection.
FOOD SAFETY
SheFinds

Customers Are Concerned: Trader Joe's Just Removed These Products From Stores

Imagine biting into your chicken sandwich only to discover small bits of chicken bone inside. Well, that’s what appears to have happened to some very concerned customers of Trader Joe’s who filed complaints that have ultimately led to the recall of more than 97,000 pounds of chicken burgers sold through the store. Yikes!
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Trader Joe's Chicken & Chimichurri Empanadas Have Fans Excited

Trader Joe's is a popular grocery chain, but it isn't just loved by fans because of the high-quality produce and wide selection of vegan offerings. While the store does have all of these things, many shoppers keep coming back again and again specifically for the great Trader Joe's brand items that cannot be found anywhere else. From their sauces and canned goods to their wide selection of frozen dishes, Trader Joe's is the perfect place to grab quick and convenient meals that also taste great and won't break the bank.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Poisoning#Food Drink#Super Spinach Salad#Palak Paneer
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Pumped For Its New Vegan Oat Nog

The temperatures are dropping. The lawns, houses, and buildings around your neighborhood are sprouting holiday lights and other decorations. As we get deeper into the holiday season and start to get in a holly, jolly mood, we begin to crave certain foods and beverages that remind us of our favorite memories and bring us comfort as we make new ones.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Fans Are Losing It Over The Return Of Trader Joe's Candy Cane-Flavored Cookies

Back in August, we saw swathes of people waiting with bated breath for the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes to Starbucks. Now, with November almost halfway gone, fans of Trader Joe's might have been growing anxious to find a box of Candy Cane Joe-Joes, a private-label version of candy cane Oreos. These have been a seasonal item for at least a decade, as evidenced by a 2012 review by Brand Eating in which the author stated that they try to snag a box each year. The cookies are popular enough popularity to have a fan-created Facebook page with 3,000 followers.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

These Famous Trader Joe's Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Back — & They're a Festive Spin On the TikTok Trend

Ever since those marshmallow-filled chocolate balls flooded our TikTok last year, we’ve been obsessed. They’re fun, mess-free, delicious, and oh-so-simple: You just pop a chocolate sphere in your mug, add hot milk, stir and create an instant cup of marshmallow-filled cocoa goodness. Seriously, what’s not to like?  We’ve spotted them at Costco and at Target before, and have gone nuts for previous cocoa bombs. This year, we’re obsessing over the new Dunkin cocoa bombs and the adorable Disney ones. But now, Trader Joe’s just re-released their customer-favorite — and it doesn’t get any cuter than these classic snowman hot cocoa bombs. These...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Have Some Complaints About Its Thai Green Curry

Thai green curry is perceived to be a classic dish. Per National Geographic, the dish has attracted fans around the world thanks to the fact that it is full of spices. The curry has several variations depending on where you are. Interestingly, red and green curry aren't all that different from each other. A chef at a London-based eatery, Farang, told National Geographic,"red and green curry pastes are pretty much exactly the same, but the key difference is that dried red chillies are used in a red, as opposed to fresh green bird's eye chillies in a green curry."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vegoutmag.com

19 Vegan Thanksgiving Items from Trader Joe’s

Check out these Trader Joe’s plant-based favorites for Thanksgiving 2021. From Thanksgiving classics like vegan roasts and cranberry sauce to unconventional Friendsgiving eats like stuffing-flavored potato chips, Trader Joe’s is the place for holiday meal shopping. Whether you’re serving a big family or cooking for a few friends, you won’t want to miss out on these festive goodies. Check out our list of 19 vegan Thanksgiving items from Trader Joe’s.
FOOD & DRINKS
ourcommunitynow.com

Trader Joe's Announced A Recall Of A Popular Chicken Product

Two different chicken burger products are being recalled, one of which is sold at Trader Joe's following an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The recall was initiated following reports of extraneous materials,
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Returning Eggnog Greek Yogurt

This is the time of year when stores begin stocking their shelves with a wide variety of special, seasonal treats that can only be found around the holidays. And while we all love to add popular festive flavors, like pumpkin or peppermint, to everything from beverages to desserts, there is one traditional concoction that is almost certain to bring back winter memories as soon as you see it in a mug.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

7 Not-to-Be-Missed Trader Joe’s Groceries That Hit Shelves This November

On a recent trip to Trader Joe’s, which started purely for investigative purposes, my intention was clear: Get in and out in less than 10 minutes (and with only two items). LOL. Well, as I’m sure you’ve guessed, that intention was quickly thwarted when I saw those rainbow-colored “New in Town” labels strategically placed next to several items that hit shelves this month.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Eat These Non-Single-Serve Foods In One Sitting

Let's be honest: The serving size on some foods is just insane. There's no way someone can reasonably expect a person to only eat three Oreos or 12 almonds (yes, that's the recommended serving size for those healthy nuts). The serving size for Cheetos is only 21 cheesy pieces, and most granolas recommend only having a ¼ cup (via BuzzFeed). Some of them are also really difficult to follow, which is why we don't blame these Trader Joe's fans at all for eating all of a particular food rather than adhering to the serving size guidelines. Following the serving size for some things can be insanely difficult, especially when they're so teeny (2 tablespoons of hummus? That's like one chip's worth!) These fans fess up to some of the items that they regularly ignore the serving size for, and it's funny to see how many of them are eating the same things.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

Insider

200K+
Followers
18K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy