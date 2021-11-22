ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Edition and New Kids on the Block gave us all the nostalgia

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a battle of the Boston boy bands on...

CNN

Missing gun belonging to Brian Laundrie's parents wasn't made public due to 'frenzied atmosphere,' family attorney says

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie's parents discovered a handgun was missing when they voluntarily surrendered their firearms to law enforcement the same day they informed authorities that their son was missing, according to the family's attorney, Steven Bertolino. Bertolino's comments come days after a Florida medical examiner confirmed Laundrie, who was...
NORTH PORT, FL
CNN

4 arrested in California Home Depot mass theft

(CNN) — Four men have been arrested in connection with theft at a Home Depot in California, where as many as 10 people entered the store Friday night and left with a range of stolen tools, according to law enforcement officials. The incident took place at approximately 8 p.m. local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston Herald

Boston bands New Kids, New Edition face off at AMAs

A bit of Boston music history will be made at the American Music Awards Sunday night, when two of the biggest musical acts in local history face off formally for the first time. That would be the groups that respectively put Roxbury and Dorchester on the map, who ruled the pop and R&B charts through the ’80s and who put “boy band” into the lexicon: New Edition and the New Kids on the Block.
BOSTON, MA
illinoisnewsnow.com

“Let the battle begin!” says New Edition, as they face off against New Kids on the Block this Sunday on the AMAs

On the American Music Awards this Sunday night on ABC, New Kids on the Block and New Edition — hailing, respectively, from the Dorchester and Roxbury neighborhoods of Boston — will pay tribute to their hometown while facing off against each other hit for hit. New Edition‘s Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins say this is something both acts have wanted to do for years.
BOSTON, MA
TVLine

New Edition vs. New Kids on the Block: Boy Bands Battle at AMAs — Watch

What’s old was suddenly New again during Sunday’s American Music Awards, which welcomed an iconic pair of ’80s music groups to the stage for a performance decades in the making. Actually, it was more of a face-off than a traditional performance. New Edition (Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant) and New Kids on the Block (Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood) came together for something billed as the “Battle of Boston.” The musical melee featured bits of both group’s biggest hits, including “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Candy Girl,”...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Cool Kids Tap Larry June For New Single "All Or Nothing"

According to The Cool Kids, they have a triple album on the way. In a recent press release, the duo consisting of Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks announced that Before Shit Got Weird is slated to be released in February, 2022 and will feature "two solo albums, as well as a collaborative project between the two."
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Marsai Martin and Her Mom Got Their Lives to New Edition and New Kids on the Block at the AMAs

Marsai Martin and her mom getting their lives to New Edition and New Kids on the Block's performance at the American Music Awards was such a pure reaction. The two reminded me of me and my mother, because I definitely couldn't resist dancing in my seat when the legendary boy bands hit the stage on Sunday! Between the iconic choreography, matching outfits, and nostalgic hits, who could stay in their seat during that incredible Battle of Boston?!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

New Edition and New Kids on the Block Face Off at the American Music Awards

It was a total blast from the past when New Edition and New Kids on the Block took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday! In case you missed it, both boy bands performed some of their biggest hits in an epic Battle of Boston. The show marked the first time New Edition and New Kids on the Block, who both hail from Boston, have shared the stage together, which is hard to believe considering both groups rose to stardom around the same time.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

New Edition, New Kids make boy band history with AMAs performance three decades in the making: 'Totally worth the wait'

The American Music Awards tend be an extremely young-skewing affair. Case in point: This year’s ceremony, which aired Sunday on ABC, introduced a new “Best Trending Song” category for artists whose music exploded on Tik Tok. (Megan Thee Stallion won that one.) But interestingly, the three-hour telecast’s most hyped moment was the “Battle of Boston” — a sort of real-life Verzuz — between two '80s acts: Roxbury’s finest, New Edition, and Dorchester’s own New Kids on the Block.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

See New Kids on the Block and New Edition perform together for 1st time at AMAs

What’s old is New again. New Edition and New Kids on the Block had fans feeling nostalgic when they performed together for the first time in their careers during Sunday night’s American Music Awards. The two bands performed in what was billed as the “Battle of Boston,” since both groups...
MUSIC
wtlcfm.com

Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition

New Edition, the R&B heartthrobs of the 80s, made our hearts melt with their timeless classics such as “Mr. Telephone Man” and “Can You Stand The Rain.”. Today, the group is prepping for a Las Vegas residency in 2022. But, for now, we can take a journey down memory lane for a look at the group back then up until now.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Essence

New Edition Talks Touring In Their 50s

The group joked about using Bengay and Old Spice to prepare when ESSENCE caught up with them on the American Music Awards red carpet. On Sunday night, the men of New Edition went head to head with New Kids on the Block in what was deemed the “Battle for Boston” during the 2021 American Music Awards hosted by Cardi B.
MUSIC
deadlinedetroit.com

Kid Rock has something to tell you in his new single. IN ALL CAPS.

We don't really know what to say about the latest Kid Rock single, a collaboration with a Canadian band called Monster Truck. Maybe this:. If there were a laboratory where sophisticated AI robots worked all night, somehow synthesizing the zeitgeist of Red America into consumer products, a sort of cultural food-paste dispensed from a tube hanging over every La-Z-Boy recliner in Trump country, something the occupants of those chairs could just reach for and suck on from time to time, it would be "Don't Tell Me How to Live."
MUSIC
Praise 106.1

Pastor Mike Jr. Tells How Cee-Lo Green Inspired His New Single “Amazing” | Get Up Exclusive

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Five-time Stellar Award-Winning Artist Pastor Mike Jr. stepped into the Get Up! Church to premiere his new single “Amazing.” The Birmingham, Alabama-born artist talks about how Hip-Hop artist Cee-Lo Green inspired the new single with Erica and GRIFF. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
