New Edition and New Kids on the Block gave us all the nostalgia

It was a total blast from the past when New Edition and New Kids on the Block took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday! In case you missed it, both boy bands performed some of their biggest hits in an epic Battle of Boston. The show marked the first time New Edition and New Kids on the Block, who both hail from Boston, have shared the stage together, which is hard to believe considering both groups rose to stardom around the same time.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO