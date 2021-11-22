ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Will an ultra-conservative be Chile's next president?

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO — Chilean ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast, sometimes likened to Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, is in the driving seat to become the Andean country’s next president after leading in a first-round ballot on Sunday. Kast took top spot with some 28% of the vote with most ballots counted, ahead...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Venezuela President Maduro brands EU electoral observers 'spies'

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday denounced members of the European Union’s (EU) electoral observation mission who monitored voting last weekend as “spies,” and accused them of looking to “stain” the regional elections on their preliminary report. Local and regional elections enjoyed better conditions than during previous...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Ukraine's president accuses group of planning coup for next week

Ukraine has uncovered a group of Russians and Ukrainians plotting an attempted coup for next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters Friday, the Washington Post reported. Driving the news: Zelensky didn't accuse the Russian government of involvement in the purposed coup, and Kremlin denied any role, Reuters reported. Zelensky...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Augusto Pinochet
Person
Sebastian Pinera
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gabriel Boric
Washington Post

Chile’s election is a window into Latin America’s polarization

In Latin America, a region adrift in mad political swings and managed chaos, the long, thin nation that Henry Kissinger once dismissed as a dagger pointed at the heart of Antarctica was lucky to be politically dull. Neighboring Peruvians went through five presidents in three years, ultimately flipping from a Wall Street banker to a radical leftist schoolteacher. Brazilian voters dizzyingly spun from the Workers’ Party to the Trumpian fringes of Jair Bolsonaro. But Chileans living in one of Latin America’s most successful nations kept a relatively even keel, leaping from staid and serious European-style socialists to a right-wing centrist who in June came out in favor of same-sex marriage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Chile's future government will fall on a political extreme

Chile's centrist candidates were completely shut out in Sunday's first-round vote, which now heads to a runoff election between a far-right and a far-left candidate. Why it matters: The outcome of the second round of voting on Dec. 19 will have repercussions for an increasingly polarized Chile and how the country's economy, which is supported by key natural resources such as copper, is handled.
POLITICS
wearebreakingnews.com

The Far-right José Antonio Kast And The Leftist Gabriel Boric Will Contest The Presidency Of Chile In The Second Round

As the polls pointed out, the presidential ballot – second round – of Chile will be disputed between the candidate of the extreme right, José Antonio Kast, the representative of the left, Gabriel Boric. Kast prevailed in the first round with 27.9% of the votes, while Boric was second with 25.8%. A surprise for many, since most forecasts pointed to the victory of the left in this first round. Only two points of difference separate both candidates, the narrowest figure in the last 20 years between the first two majorities that win in the first round.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

A tale of two Chiles: polar opposite candidates vie for presidency

– Far-right – On the far right is lawyer and ex-MP Jose Antonio Kast, 55, an outspoken admirer of Chile’s former dictator Augusto Pinochet and of his neoliberal economic model that has boosted private enterprise, critics say at the expense of the poor and working classes. Kast, leader of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Election#Communism#Chilean#Brazilian#Andean#Catholic
evalleytimes.com

Chile election: Fragmented country elects new president | In the most uncertain elections since the return of democracy

There are presidential elections in Chile this Sunday, and no one dares to make predictions. In a system that prevents the publication of polls or opinion polls, there is almost only one thing: there will be a second round. Is out Gabriel Borick The Broad Front, which emerged after the 2011 student movement – and the Social Convergence (Approve Dignity) group, which includes the Communist Party, which received 1,058,027 votes against the department’s primary election last June. Daniel Jade (Communist Party) reached only 692,000. With a plan that focuses on reforms of the prevailing neoliberal model, concern for the environment, feminism and the mental health agenda, the candidate is gaining confidence without engaging in the rhetoric of his rival ex-minister. Sebastian Chichel – President’s favorite Sebastian Pinera And entitlement – the one who accuses him of not completing his law studies or Jose Antonio Cast, The far-right, who pointed to Borik’s lack of work experience, who comes from his Croatian ancestors, has been a controversial figure in the South since 2014.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Make Chile great again? Meet the far-right presidential candidate tempting voters from Chile's left and center

"This is the first time I will vote for a right-wing candidate. I consider myself a leftist, but today I am 100% sure I will go for José Antonio Kast," said Rodrigo Álvarez, a 48-old sociologist and public administrator, referring to Chile's far right presidential candidate, a long-time conservative politician and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
AFP

In anticipation of new constitution, Chile elects a president

Two years after deadly protests that paved the way for Chile to finally shed its dictatorship-era constitution, elections take place Sunday for a new president to take over in a fast-changing political landscape. The government finally agreed to a referendum, which one year later saw about 80 percent of voters give the go-ahead for a new constitution to be drawn up by an elected body.
POLITICS
AFP

Chile's Pinera: the president defeated by social upheaval

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera modernized the political right to distance it from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, but a social crisis that broke out in 2019 will see him leave power with his popularity in tatters. "Pinera wanted to represent a modern, democratic right-wing," Claudia Heiss, a professor of political sciences at the University of Chile, told AFP. "He wanted to definitively end the transition" to democracy and "end the divisions that came from the dictatorship."
POLITICS
WRAL

Chile Senate rejects removing president in impeachment trial

SANTIAGO, Chile — The Chilean Senate late Tuesday rejected an opposition-initiated impeachment process to remove President Sebastián Piñera over allegations that he favored the sale of a family property that hinged on the government not declaring the land a nature reserve. The lower house approved the impeachment charges, setting up...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Chile's Senate declines to impeach president over business deal revealed in Pandora Papers

Chile's Senate declined Tuesday to impeach President Sebastian Pinera over a business deal revealed in the Pandora Papers leaks, refusing to go along with the lower chamber of congress in opening proceedings against him. The vote was 24 in favor of impeachment, 18 against and one abstention. Those voting to charge the billionaire president with corruption needed at least 29 votes. This means the case is closed, with no punishment of Pinera over the controversial sale of a mining company in 2010 when he was serving the first of two non-consecutive terms. The Pandora Papers highlighted offshore transactions involving major political figures around the world.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Honduras braces for trouble as election begins

Honduras braced for potential violence as polls opened on Sunday to elect a new president to replace Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure accused of drug trafficking in the United States. "People won't vote for Xiomara (Castro), they will vote against Juan Orlando Hernandez and what he represents."
POLITICS
NBC News

NBC News

233K+
Followers
33K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy