A Central New York distillery is getting a shot at TV fame tonight. Chris Uyehara, the distiller at Last Shot Distillery in Skaneateles, will compete on the Discovery Channel’s Master Distiller series, a spin-off of its long-running Moonshiners series. Master Distiller is a competition show, with each episode pitting three distillers against each other in a contest to make certain styles of spirit.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO