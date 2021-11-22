Stars Set For Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree is a true sign that the holiday season is upon us, and it will be officially lit on December 1st with a star-studded lineup of performers.

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” airing on NBC, will feature performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, ad Brad Paisley and Rob Thomas, and more.

There will also be a special performance by the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes.

“TODAY" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will host the special, which kicks off at 8 pm.