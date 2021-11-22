ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars Set For Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

By Anthony Fillippleo
 6 days ago
The Rockefeller Christmas Tree is a true sign that the holiday season is upon us, and it will be officially lit on December 1st with a star-studded lineup of performers.

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” airing on NBC, will feature performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, ad Brad Paisley and Rob Thomas, and more.

There will also be a special performance by the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes.

“TODAY" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will host the special, which kicks off at 8 pm.

ComicBook

Harry Connick Jr. Almost Unrecognizable As Daddy Warbucks In Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers got a bit confused when they saw Harry Connick Jr. strolled up as Daddy Warlocks. The actor will be playing the role in NBC's version of Annie premiering this Holiday Season. But, a lot of viewers had no idea why he was out there in a full white suit on Thanksgiving. It's a bit of a bizarre show no matter what during this parade. Annie is coming later this year with a fun cast featuring Connick, Taraji P. Henson, and Celina Smith as the title character. Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinsky are aboard to direct the show. Roger Gleenblatt and Neil Meron will executive produce along with Rudzinsky. People are looking forward to seeing what this team can do with a beloved story like Annie on the network. Check out some of the funniest reactions down below:
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Al Roker’s Reaction to One Float Is Comedy Gold

Between all the balloons, floats, and performances, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is often the pinnacle of tradition for some families. And there’s a little something for everybody, regardless of age. We’re talking Broadway musical interpretations, country queens (I’m looking at you, Carrie Underwood), and the occasional elf or two. And who better to host the three-hour-long broadcast than Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb?
FESTIVAL
Hello Magazine

Why Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is extra special this year - plus six new floats

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back with a vengeance for 2021 and will see the return of spectacular floats, marching bands and so much more!. This year is extra special for the annual event too as it returns to its pre-pandemic glory, meaning last year's scaled-back, made-for-TV celebration is firmly in the rear window. Thursday will see roughly 8,000 spectators march through the streets of Manhattan, and they will be joined by performance groups, giant character helium balloons, and plenty of celebrities.
CELEBRATIONS
New York Post

White House Christmas tree lighting will cost $139,000: report

Tis the season for giving – so taxpayers are being asked to shell out $139,000 to cover the costs of President Biden’s first National Christmas Tree lighting. The National Park Service is paying the steep price to an Ohio company that located, transported and transplanted this year’s tree just outside the White House, TMZ reported Saturday, citing federal documents.
POTUS
