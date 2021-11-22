NAS-CC and Nueces County enter agreement on water utilities

A proclamation recognizing the first intergovernmental support agreement between Nueces County and Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was signed on Monday.

As part of the agreement, Nueces County will provide, install, and maintain a water utility system at NAS Corpus Christi for the next 10 years.

The county says the deal will help make the base’s aging infrastructure more resilient as they will perform up to $1 million worth of projects each year, both responding to emergency outages and recapitalizing the drinking water distribution system.

“Nueces County is proud to continue the long history of the community in support of the critical national defense missions of NAS Corpus Christi” said County Judge Barbara Canales in a release. “We look forward to expanding this relationship through the years in ways that enable us to not only enhance the Navy’s mission resilience, but also improve Nueces County’s ability to serve our citizens.”