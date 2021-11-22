Got “FOOP” (Fear Of Over Paying)? Relax. These 3 items matter more than sticker price.

Boosters are the best way to stay safe and prevent hospitalization from COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that all individuals schedule an appointment for a booster as soon as possible if they have not gotten one already, especially heading into the holiday season. To schedule an appointment:. • Visit the...
“The economy has turned my old car into an expensive, high-performance vehicle. It now goes from 0 to $60 in less than 60 seconds.” —Internet humor Keeping cars fueled has changed the way many of us live. Just last week, I had to apply for an increase in my credit limit at the bank, and that was just to buy enough gas to get to the service station. Or, more accurately stated, the inconvenience…
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — Add Christmas trees to the list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year. Several factors are driving the trend, Newsday reported, including over-the-top sales last year during the first Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues this year. Thank you for reading!. Please...
Comments / 0