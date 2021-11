If you’re vegan, we have your ticket to the birria train in the form of crispy dipping tacos from The Old Bakery Beer Co. in Alton, Illinois. A star of the restaurant’s new winter menu, the plant-based tacos feature refried black beans, seasoned rice and, of course, dipping sauce – in this case, a creamy avocado variety. The two tacos per order are fried to crispy perfection, and the dipping sauce has a pleasant tang and gentle spice that rounds out each bite.

ALTON, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO