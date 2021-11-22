ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day -- from now on

By UPI Staff
 6 days ago
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Big box retailer Target says it will keep all U.S. stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, which is something it did last year due to COVID-19, and will now do permanently.

The retail chain was effectively forced to close a year ago to keep away crowds and keep the virus from spreading.

Sales figures last year were better than expected, and Target now feels that online discounts and other opportunities can allow all employees to take Thanksgiving off.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said the chain is confident in its strategies to emphasize other days during the holiday shopping season, rather than any one day in particular.

The company said both store sales and digital sales grew in the third quarter by about 10% and 29%.

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard -- one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Cornell wrote in a note to Target employees, according to MarketWatch.

Walmart, Target's chief rival, has also said that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

