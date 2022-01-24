ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Hackensack on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tan2Z_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#23. Hasbrouck Heights Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604-1302
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVUkl_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#22. Rugova

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 259 Johnson Ave, River Edge, NJ 07661-1907
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7lls_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#21. The Cake Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 389 Liberty St Upstairs From Palermo's Bakery and Cafe, Little Ferry, NJ 07643-1008
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNihZ_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#20. Victor's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 540 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666-1742
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kKhc_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#19. Bensi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 459 Route 17 South Heights Plaza, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvGsG_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#18. Angelina's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 53 Linden St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-3555
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zLF4_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#17. MK Valencia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 228 Main St, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660-1671
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHTM1_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#16. Lido Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-0000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBmZs_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#15. Vitales

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 293 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3242
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgtQa_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#14. La Famiglia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 107-111 E Main St, Bogota, NJ 07603-1376
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNo4x_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#13. Solaris Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 61 River St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-7019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbfYR_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#12. Cosmo's Italian Salumeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 705 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-4722
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Alz9I_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#11. Presto's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 772 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-4714
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FXWg_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#10. ReBAR & kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 132 Essex St Located Between Route 80 E/W & Route 17 N/S, Lodi, NJ 07644-2701
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GL2R3_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#9. Franco's Metro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1475 Bergen Blvd Plaza West Shopping Center, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-2176
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfZhm_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#8. Luka's Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 River Rd, Bogota, NJ 07603-1508
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7bgn_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#7. Brooklyn's Brick Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 161 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bu0md_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sanzari's New Bridge Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 105 Old Bridge Road, New Milford, NJ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7LVa_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#5. Pancetta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Frank W Burr Blvd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-6702
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sOyO_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#4. I Gemelli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 268 Huyler St, South Hackensack, NJ 07606-1434
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SetE_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#3. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 70 Riverside Sq Mall, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6360
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZbBk_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#2. BV Tuscany Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 368 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3411
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6Fiq_0d3vvHZz00
Tripadvisor

#1. Amarone Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 63 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666-4406
