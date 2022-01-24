Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Hackensack on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#23. Hasbrouck Heights Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 313 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604-1302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Rugova

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 259 Johnson Ave, River Edge, NJ 07661-1907

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. The Cake Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 389 Liberty St Upstairs From Palermo's Bakery and Cafe, Little Ferry, NJ 07643-1008

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Victor's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 540 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666-1742

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Bensi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 459 Route 17 South Heights Plaza, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Angelina's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 53 Linden St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-3555

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. MK Valencia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 228 Main St, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660-1671

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Lido Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 701 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-0000

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Vitales

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 293 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3242

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. La Famiglia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 107-111 E Main St, Bogota, NJ 07603-1376

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Solaris Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 61 River St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-7019

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Cosmo's Italian Salumeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 705 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-4722

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Presto's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 772 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-4714

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. ReBAR & kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 132 Essex St Located Between Route 80 E/W & Route 17 N/S, Lodi, NJ 07644-2701

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Franco's Metro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1475 Bergen Blvd Plaza West Shopping Center, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-2176

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Luka's Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10 River Rd, Bogota, NJ 07603-1508

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Brooklyn's Brick Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 161 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Sanzari's New Bridge Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 105 Old Bridge Road, New Milford, NJ

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Pancetta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 Frank W Burr Blvd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-6702

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. I Gemelli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 268 Huyler St, South Hackensack, NJ 07606-1434

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 70 Riverside Sq Mall, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6360

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. BV Tuscany Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 368 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3411

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Amarone Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 63 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666-4406

- Read more on Tripadvisor