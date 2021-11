New York State Electric & Gas has announced the launch of a new customer promotion to last throughout the 2021 holiday season. For every customer that signs up for the company’s eBill service during the months of November and December, NYSEG will donate $1, up to $2,500 each, to four local food banks, including the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, for a total of $10,000 to help support ending hunger throughout New York state.

