Discover Dinosaurs On The Prairie Near Napoleon, North Dakota

If you are wondering what it must be like to experience heaven, to see the sights, and be around others who share the same goal, it's right here in Bismarck. I have talked about this ideal place before, it is no stranger to Bismarck, North Dakota. A place where people come to be around others who share the same goal, to help those in need. What better way to provide meals than when you are in the midst of heavenly artwork. The Heavens Helpers Soup Café Ministry Center is about as perfect a place as you can possibly find.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO