ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, ND

Discover Dinosaurs On The Prairie Near Napoleon, North Dakota

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was coming back from a recent duck hunting trip when I decided to make a pit stop in Napoleon, North Dakota. One of the few cities I've never had the pleasure...

965thefox.com

Comments / 0

Related
96-5 The Fox

Downed Power Lines Test The Nerves And Good Will Of Bismarck

You know the trouble with checking social media every 5 seconds and binge-watching Netflix shows all day? We tend to rely on it too much. I'm at fault for that big-time. If I'm on my PlayStation 5, playing some mind-numbing game, and I get kicked off the internet for even 40 seconds, I panic. My world starts spinning. I start blaming my cats for about 10 minutes, I try and try to re-connect to the internet that runs my life. Well, I guess I can read a book if I remember how.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Flash Flood Of Looters Rob Best Buy Store In Minnesota

Black Friday ended up being a nightmare Friday for a Best Buy store in Minnesota. Yesterday was the day for shoppers all across the country to get out and fight the crowds and get the best deal possible on whatever they were looking for. Black Friday has become a greater tradition than Thanksgiving. For one store in Minnesota, their worst nightmare happened. It's a trend that seems to be happening a lot lately.
96-5 The Fox

Ex-Spy – Which ND City Most Likely To Get Nuked In A World War

I look for sports stories, always my favorite. One of the fascinating things about entertainment is when you actually meet someone that has been portrayed on the big screen, and usually, that is a famous sports figure who has long since been retired. Their life, which a smart Hollywood producer would find appealing, would spin a terrific two-hour motivating film. Sometimes you'll get a chance to meet your hero that you followed their whole career - what would you ask that person? I'm sure you would have a thousand questions.
MILITARY
96-5 The Fox

Banned Teddy Roosevelt Statue Comes Home To North Dakota

Cancelled Teddy coming to roost in North Dakota. Bringing African American and Indigenous American friends with him. Although he doesn't seem to like either group one little bit. New York kicked him to the curb and North Dakota swept him in like me grabbing a three-legged chair during our city-wide...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Napoleon, ND
96-5 The Fox

North Dakota Can No Longer “Run Your Fingerprints”

Before you read this and decide to go on some wild crime spree, just remember you can still get cuffed and stuffed. Although prosecution is getting kinda tricky. North Dakota Can No Longer "Run Your Fingerprints" Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem recently spoke with the Bismarck Tribune regarding the declining number...
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Thanksgiving In ND. Turkey Is Still Frozen. Can You Still Cook it?

Have you ever wondered if God forbid, you forget to unthaw the Thanksgiving bird, can you still cook it?. Imagine if you will the horror. You wake up at 7 am on Thanksgiving morning to put the turkey in the oven and you forgot to unthaw the bird. That golden turkey you were hoping to really impress the inlaws with is sure to fail right? You begin to picture images from the movie Christmas Vacation and the family sitting around the dining room table trying to chew a turkey that has the consistency of jerky. YIKES. What can you do?
FOOD & DRINKS
96-5 The Fox

UPDATE 11/22- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME VIII

They may not have started that way...but, they ended as Standing Rock, Mohall, Wahpeton, Belcourt, McClusky, Cannon Ball, and more!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
POLITICS
96-5 The Fox

Hey Mandan! Why is McKenzie Drive The Road To Nowhere?

I moved to Bismarck/Mandan in 2001. Anytime you move to a new town you run across many a lost adventure. I'd find myself on River Road trying to figure out how to get on one of the bridges. Or on one fateful day, I was heading to Prairie Knights Casino for some radio business. I decided to take a short cut off Bismarck Expressway and onto McKenzie Drive and then just shoot over to Highway 1806 and then off to the casino!
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaurs
96-5 The Fox

Experience HEAVEN At Heavens Helpers Soup Café

If you are wondering what it must be like to experience heaven, to see the sights, and be around others who share the same goal, it's right here in Bismarck. I have talked about this ideal place before, it is no stranger to Bismarck, North Dakota. A place where people come to be around others who share the same goal, to help those in need. What better way to provide meals than when you are in the midst of heavenly artwork. The Heavens Helpers Soup Café Ministry Center is about as perfect a place as you can possibly find.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Have You Checked Out the New Bismarck Woodworking Studio for Paint & Wine Nights?

The Bismarck-Mandan community has a new art and craft studio for paint and wine nights. Paint and wine nights are always a fun way to spend the evening with friends. Typically, in the BisMan area, you have to wait for a specific, one-time workshop event to come about in order to do something like this. But now, there is a studio offering regular crafty nights. Have you heard of Board & Brush Creative Studio?
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Cryptocurrency Has Landed At The Williston Airport

I know that this is a question that strays just a tad away from the topic, but do you remember the days when we actually had a tiny little bank account book, and we kept track of our savings with a pen? Next thing you know there are ATMs everywhere and now (if you can figure out what they are) Bitcoin machines. Just recently 219 miles away from Bismarck, Williston made the news for a North Dakota first that is now at their airport.
WILLISTON, ND
96-5 The Fox

1980’s Bismarck TV Commercials Remind Us Of What We Miss

I came across a gem on YouTube the other day. 1980's Bismarck TV ads from Shari g's YouTube channel. Back when we did our grocery shopping at a couple of different grocery stores. Car dealerships that are no longer around. Even a very young Phil Jackson doing a commercial for "Pride of the Dakota."
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
96-5 The Fox

1-800-BUTTERBALL Thanksgiving Hotline To The Rescue

When was the last time it was YOUR turn to cook for the family and for every relative you have?. If you have had the fortunate opportunity to be delegated to cook thanksgiving dinner, not just for you and your whole family, but for every living relative, then you know how daunting the task can be. Timing has to be just right of course, the bird needs to be in the oven with plenty enough time to cook, and all the side dishes can drive you crazy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
96-5 The Fox

Is It FREE Money If It Falls From An Armored Truck On A Highway?

There are two really dumb ways you can find yourself linked to an armored truck. When you think of dumb criminals, what's the first thing you think of? Maybe a not-so-bright crook drops his wallet at the scene of a robbery. That would be really dumb. Thieves are generally in a hurry to steal money or whatever the target is, and they make a ton of mistakes. These two incidents I'm about to tell you about have one thing in common, an armored truck.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

The Hardest Part About Christmas? Wrapping Presents

So what is the hardest part for you during the holidays? The shopping? Finding something for the one person that's impossible to please?. Those are all very real concerns. Some people wait until the last minute until they rush off to go Christmas shopping. My problem is way more complex than any of those.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

What is the Most Searched Thanksgiving Recipe in North Dakota?

What is the most researched Thanksgiving recipe in North Dakota?. In less than a week, we will be preparing to bust out the stretchy pants for a day of feasting, football, and food comas. In honor of Turkey Day, SatelliteInternet.com broke down the most researched Thanksgiving recipes in each state. Can you guess the most researched Thanksgiving recipe in North Dakota?
RECIPES
96-5 The Fox

North Dakota Zoo Loses Accreditation. Former Staff Speak Out

“I still have fear for my career,” one employee said. “The zoo community is small and word travels fast.”. That's a quote from a former Chahinkapa Zoo employee in a story featured on KVRR.com. You'll find the zoo in Wahpeton, North Dakota but you'll no longer find it on the roster of the Association of Zoo and Aquariums.
WAHPETON, ND
96-5 The Fox

Can You Make It Through The Holidays On $981 In BisMan?

When my mom was still alive, she would have all of her presents wrapped and ready to be brought out to the tree as early as May. Well if you haven't noticed, we are rapidly advancing towards December 25th. My question to you is, do you plan on the holidays financially before they get here? Do you figure out how much money you can afford to spend?
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy