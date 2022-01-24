Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Jacksonville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Matt's Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2771 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-5549

#29. EJ's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9119-17 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-4307

#28. Mama Mia's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12220 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-5822

#27. Toscana Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4440 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207-6326

#26. Brooklyn Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 13820 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 121, Jacksonville, FL 32258-2448

#25. Vino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1430 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-8536

#24. Ale Pie House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3951 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205-9381

#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10144 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256-1328

#22. Milano's Italian Restaurant pizza&bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12620-21 Beach Blvd 12620-21`beach`blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246

#21. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 791 Skymarks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

#20. Benito's Italian Cafe and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9475 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256-1340

#19. Siena's Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13170 Atlantic Blvd Ste 26, Jacksonville, FL 32225-6149

#18. Al's Pizza - Riverside

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1620 Margaret St, Jacksonville, FL 32204-3870

#17. Joseph's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7316 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32208-4124

#16. Al's Pizza - Baymeadows

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8060 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7461

#15. Leci's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4076 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-1468

#14. Lily Pad Cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9429 Heckscher Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32226-2420

#13. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9465 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225

#12. Primi Piatti

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2722 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205-7608

#11. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8137 Point Meadows Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256

#10. Sorrento Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6943 Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217-2819

#9. Tony D's New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8358 Point Meadows Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256-9683

#8. Casa Dora Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 108 E Forsyth St, Jacksonville, FL 32202-3318

#7. Catullo's Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1635 New Garden Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32224-2083

#6. Picasso's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10503 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-6295

#5. La Cena Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 911 Edgewood Ave South West on Edgewood Ave S. on Roosevelt Blvd. Off street parking behind restaurant, Jacksonville, FL 32205-5340

#4. Enza's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10601 San Jose Blvd Ste 109, Jacksonville, FL 32257-6267

#3. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (774 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10367 Midtown Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246-7409

#2. Carmines Pie House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2677 Forbes St, Jacksonville, FL 32204-4224

#1. Taverna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1986 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-3212

