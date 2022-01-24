ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5xXe_0d3vuEtb00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Jacksonville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKijE_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#30. Matt's Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2771 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-5549
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sLhL_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#29. EJ's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9119-17 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-4307
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFbgU_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#28. Mama Mia's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12220 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-5822
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASXrJ_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#27. Toscana Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4440 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207-6326
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeYNY_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#26. Brooklyn Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 13820 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 121, Jacksonville, FL 32258-2448
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZB0ol_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#25. Vino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1430 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-8536
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZpTI_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#24. Ale Pie House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3951 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205-9381
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZ23m_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10144 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256-1328
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErF2g_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#22. Milano's Italian Restaurant pizza&bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12620-21 Beach Blvd 12620-21`beach`blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrREa_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#21. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 791 Skymarks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqgYl_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#20. Benito's Italian Cafe and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9475 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256-1340
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2iz3_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#19. Siena's Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13170 Atlantic Blvd Ste 26, Jacksonville, FL 32225-6149
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OMHk_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#18. Al's Pizza - Riverside

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1620 Margaret St, Jacksonville, FL 32204-3870
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XITwg_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#17. Joseph's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7316 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32208-4124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZEoo_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#16. Al's Pizza - Baymeadows

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8060 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7461
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XG936_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#15. Leci's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4076 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-1468
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0Ihl_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#14. Lily Pad Cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9429 Heckscher Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32226-2420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQ436_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#13. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9465 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQSFp_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#12. Primi Piatti

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2722 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205-7608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZ1RP_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#11. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8137 Point Meadows Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiqmU_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#10. Sorrento Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6943 Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217-2819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fdhm0_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#9. Tony D's New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8358 Point Meadows Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256-9683
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04u8Ux_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#8. Casa Dora Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 108 E Forsyth St, Jacksonville, FL 32202-3318
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJm8O_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#7. Catullo's Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1635 New Garden Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32224-2083
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXBIF_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#6. Picasso's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10503 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-6295
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4zpW_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#5. La Cena Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 911 Edgewood Ave South West on Edgewood Ave S. on Roosevelt Blvd. Off street parking behind restaurant, Jacksonville, FL 32205-5340
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00o9J1_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#4. Enza's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10601 San Jose Blvd Ste 109, Jacksonville, FL 32257-6267
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pE7p_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#3. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (774 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10367 Midtown Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246-7409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgqM6_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#2. Carmines Pie House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2677 Forbes St, Jacksonville, FL 32204-4224
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmzDy_0d3vuEtb00
Tripadvisor

#1. Taverna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1986 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-3212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

