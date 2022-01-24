Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Puccini's Pizza Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11695 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256-9423

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Sauce on the Side

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 130 S Pennsylvania St Suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3636

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Byrnes Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5615 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208-1554

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Goodfellas Pizzeria - Mass Ave

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 545 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. HotBox Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 6260 Intech Commons Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46278-1671

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6130 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Nicolino's Italian

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Wyndham Indy West Hotel 2544 Executive Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46241

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Giordano's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4110 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Diavola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1134 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220-3256

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Napolese Pizzeria at the Fashion Mall

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8702 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN 46240-7621

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Puccini's Pizza Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1508 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260-2156

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Nesso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 339 South Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Napolese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 114 E 49th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205-1005

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Ambrosia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5903 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-2553

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Some Guys Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6235 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46220-4543

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Sangiovese Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2727 E 86th St Ironsworks Building, Indianapolis, IN 46240-4394

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Vito Provolone's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8031 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217-4252

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Capri Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2602 Ruth Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3283

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 43 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (704 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 35 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Giorgio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 9 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Iaria's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 317 S College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202-4029

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5646 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219-6428

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (678 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 210 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1019

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Maggiano's - Indianapolis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3550 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2424

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Bazbeaux Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 334 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Brozinni Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8810 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8581

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. OP Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (661 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10 S West St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2709

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Iozzo's Garden of Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 946 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1337

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Mama Carolla's Old Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1031 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220-3219

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor