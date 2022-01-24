ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Puccini's Pizza Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11695 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256-9423
#29. Sauce on the Side

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 130 S Pennsylvania St Suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3636
#28. Byrnes Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5615 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208-1554
#27. Goodfellas Pizzeria - Mass Ave

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 545 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
#26. HotBox Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6260 Intech Commons Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46278-1671
#25. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6130 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250
#24. Nicolino's Italian

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Wyndham Indy West Hotel 2544 Executive Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46241
#23. Giordano's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4110 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250
#22. Diavola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1134 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220-3256
#21. Napolese Pizzeria at the Fashion Mall

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8702 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN 46240-7621
#20. Puccini's Pizza Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1508 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260-2156
#19. Nesso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 339 South Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
#18. Napolese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 E 49th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205-1005
#17. Ambrosia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5903 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-2553
#16. Some Guys Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6235 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46220-4543
#15. Sangiovese Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2727 E 86th St Ironsworks Building, Indianapolis, IN 46240-4394
#14. Vito Provolone's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8031 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217-4252
#13. Capri Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2602 Ruth Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3283
#12. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 43 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
#11. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (704 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 35 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
#10. Giorgio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 9 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3001
#9. Iaria's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 317 S College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202-4029
#8. Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5646 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219-6428
#7. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (678 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 210 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1019
#6. Maggiano's - Indianapolis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3550 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2424
#5. Bazbeaux Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 334 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2109
#4. Brozinni Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8810 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8581
#3. OP Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (661 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 S West St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2709
#2. Iozzo's Garden of Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 946 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1337
#1. Mama Carolla's Old Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1031 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220-3219
