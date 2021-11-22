ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Weber's Root Beer prepares to welcome 5th generation owners

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhhGF_0d3vu49a00

Tulsa made then, Tulsa made now. Weber's is staying in the family as the 5th generation gears up to take over in the new year.

According to the restaurant's website, Weber's was first created in the late 1800s. Oscar "Weber" Bilby moved to Oklahoma as a farmer, but he loved to experiment with soft drink condiments. After many tries, Bilby had put together a secret recipe of 14 ingredients that would eventually become Weber's famous Superior Root Beer.

Bilby and his wife Fanny would serve his root beer, alongside his burgers, for many decades before eventually opening up Weber's in June of 1933 on Brookside. Generations of Bilbys have taken care of the restaurant and passed it down ever since then.

Weber's posted on Facebook the current owners, Rick and Jennifer, are preparing to retire at the end of 2021 and are already teaching their daughter and her husband the secret family recipe to "carry on the legacy." The post says Weber's still uses the original mixing tank that Oscar built when the restaurant first opened in 1933, as well as the same 14 all-natural ingredients for their famous root beer.

Weber's is located in its original location at 3817 South Peoria in Tulsa.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oscar, OK
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Food & Drinks
Tulsa, OK
Restaurants
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

OBI offering 'Golden Ticket' to donors ahead of Thanksgiving

To make up for being closed on Thanksgiving, the Oklahoma blood institute is offering Oklahomans a chance to win a “golden ticket." The incentives include pies and shirts. One of the chocolate bars at each location will also have a “golden ticket” inside the wrapper that will earn you a $250 gift card. OBI provides 90% of the blood supply to hospitals across the state. Tulsa’s location provides up to 1,200 units on any given day. OBI says that’s enough blood to save hundreds of lives in a hospital during an emergency.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julius Jones
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Union's Renegade Regiment marches in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Marching on, even in the holidays. The Union High School Renegade Regiment made their return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. “Macy’s is incredibly proud to welcome the talented music students of Union High School for their long-awaited return to our show on the streets of New York City,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Root Beer#Generation#Food Drink#Bilbys#Julius Jones Stay
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

John 3:16 Mission prepares Thanksgiving boxes for families in need

Volunteers for John 3:16 Mission are working to distribute food baskets for Thanksgiving. Dozens of volunteers assembled Monday morning for the Mission’s 20th year providing food for Tulsa families in need. Their goal is to provide more than 5,000 Thanksgiving meal kits for families in Tulsa. Each box contains a turkey and all the sides of a traditional meal. However, the staff faced some challenges this year.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy