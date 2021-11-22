Jefferson Lee Mayes III, 27 of Peebles, Ohio passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. He was born December 18, 1993 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Jefferson Mayes II and Jode (Ratliff) Shelton. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Lowe; brother, Willard Lowe; uncle, Jonathan Bollinger; grandmother, Devonna Bollinger; grandfather, Jefferson Lee Mayes I; and granny, Linda Howland. He is survived by his daughter, Lexi Mayes; mother, Jode Shelton and husband Jerry; father, Jefferson Lee Mayes II and wife Margie; sisters, Christina Redden and husband John, Brittany Ritchie and husband Rocky, Megan Bumgardner, and Savannah Mayes; brothers, Thomas Shelton and Charles Lowe; grandmother, Vickie McNerlin and husband John; grandfather, Joseph Ratliff; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family at the Decatur Cemetery under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home.