Harrisburg, PA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#25. Giotti's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2308 Patton Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9286
Tripadvisor

#24. American Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 8017 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9715
Tripadvisor

#23. Naples Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3903 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-5922
Tripadvisor

#22. Palumbo's Italian Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 104 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1401
Tripadvisor

#21. Romano's Macaroni Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2531 Brindle Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Tripadvisor

#20. Ciervo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1435 N 2nd St Fl 1, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2670
Tripadvisor

#19. Brother Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6051 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2672
Tripadvisor

#18. Italian Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6220 Derry St Ste A, Harrisburg, PA 17111-0000
Tripadvisor

#17. Jo-Jo Pizzeria & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7800 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-3759
Tripadvisor

#16. 2 Brothers Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5125 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2990
Tripadvisor

#15. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5102 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112
Tripadvisor

#14. Carley's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 204 Locust St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1534
Tripadvisor

#13. The Wild Tomato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6259
Tripadvisor

#12. Italian Delight

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4151 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1024
Tripadvisor

#11. Tonino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 5106 Jonestown Rd Ste C, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2923
Tripadvisor

#10. Papa Joe's Pizza and Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3950 Tecport Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1465
Tripadvisor

#9. Sammy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 502 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1112
Tripadvisor

#8. Two Brothers Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 4640 High Pointe Blvd Ste 64, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2463
Tripadvisor

#7. Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1634
Tripadvisor

#6. Alvaro Bread & Pastry Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 236 Peffer St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2112
Tripadvisor

#5. Mangia Qui

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 272 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1128
Tripadvisor

#4. Pastorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2082
Tripadvisor

#3. Cork & Fork

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 State St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1132
Tripadvisor

#2. Vino Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6049 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2672
Tripadvisor

#1. Gabriella Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (523 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3907 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-2210
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

