Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Giotti's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2308 Patton Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9286

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. American Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 8017 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9715

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Naples Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3903 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-5922

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Palumbo's Italian Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 104 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1401

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Romano's Macaroni Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2531 Brindle Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17110

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Ciervo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1435 N 2nd St Fl 1, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2670

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Brother Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 6051 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2672

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Italian Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 6220 Derry St Ste A, Harrisburg, PA 17111-0000

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Jo-Jo Pizzeria & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7800 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-3759

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. 2 Brothers Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 5125 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2990

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5102 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Carley's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 204 Locust St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1534

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. The Wild Tomato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6259

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Italian Delight

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4151 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1024

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Tonino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 5106 Jonestown Rd Ste C, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2923

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Papa Joe's Pizza and Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 3950 Tecport Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1465

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Sammy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 502 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1112

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Two Brothers Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 4640 High Pointe Blvd Ste 64, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2463

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1634

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Alvaro Bread & Pastry Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 236 Peffer St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2112

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Mangia Qui

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 272 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1128

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Pastorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1012 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2082

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Cork & Fork

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 200 State St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1132

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Vino Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6049 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2672

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Gabriella Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (523 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3907 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-2210

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor