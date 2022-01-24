Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#26. Your Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1461 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Stone Pizza Company

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 E Park Ave, Greenville, SC 29601-2244

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Italian Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2716 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615-1152

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (218 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1022A Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1025 Woodruff Road Ste K101, Greenville, SC 29607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. World Piece

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 109 W Stone Ave Suite A1, Greenville, SC 29609-5555

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Bada Bing Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1860 Woodruff Rd Suite-G, Greenville, SC 29607-5979

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Boston Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1262 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Bertolo's Pizza & Family

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3631 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2695 Laurens Road, Greenville, SC 29607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Paisanos pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8590 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5786

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Limoncello

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 401 River St Corner of River St. and Broad St., Greenville, SC 29601-2662

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Villa Frosi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2520 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615-1148

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Bocca Pure Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2660 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29609-2239

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Tito's Restaurant Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2018 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609-3931

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Sciortinos Trattoria & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3734 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5009

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Trattoria Giorgio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 121 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2710

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Basilico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1175 Woods Crossing Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-3552

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Ristorante Bergamo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 100 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2721

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1125 Woodruff Rd Ste 1601 Suite 1601, Greenville, SC 29607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Davani’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1922 Augusta St McDaniel Village Shopping Center, Greenville, SC 29605-2995

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Portofino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 30 Orchard Park Dr #22, Greenville, SC 29615-3500

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Giovanni's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1178 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-4130

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Jianna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 S Main St Suite 200, Greenville, SC 29601-5039

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Trio - A Brick Oven Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (545 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 22 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2719

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (630 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 123 S Main St Across from the Pointsett Hotel, Greenville, SC 29601-2710

- Read more on Tripadvisor