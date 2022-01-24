ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdeRO_0d3vty1S00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMj6p_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#26. Your Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1461 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ic1Jp_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#25. Stone Pizza Company

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 E Park Ave, Greenville, SC 29601-2244
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dHSi_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#24. Italian Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2716 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615-1152
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCuXz_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#23. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1022A Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYQcL_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#22. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1025 Woodruff Road Ste K101, Greenville, SC 29607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Un6CJ_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#21. World Piece

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 W Stone Ave Suite A1, Greenville, SC 29609-5555
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBtam_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#20. Bada Bing Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1860 Woodruff Rd Suite-G, Greenville, SC 29607-5979
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cJs5_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#19. Boston Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1262 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltNYm_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#18. Bertolo's Pizza & Family

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3631 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5002
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33siir_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#17. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2695 Laurens Road, Greenville, SC 29607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2j3X_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#16. Paisanos pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8590 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5786
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPC9m_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#15. Limoncello

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 River St Corner of River St. and Broad St., Greenville, SC 29601-2662
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmgUz_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#14. Villa Frosi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2520 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615-1148
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEtXk_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#13. Bocca Pure Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2660 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29609-2239
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVbRb_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#12. Tito's Restaurant Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2018 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609-3931
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xynvL_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sciortinos Trattoria & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3734 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5009
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbgCO_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#10. Trattoria Giorgio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 121 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2710
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dr3YO_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#9. Basilico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1175 Woods Crossing Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-3552
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fNhL_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#8. Ristorante Bergamo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2721
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKi7I_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#7. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1125 Woodruff Rd Ste 1601 Suite 1601, Greenville, SC 29607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eXSb_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#6. Davani’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1922 Augusta St McDaniel Village Shopping Center, Greenville, SC 29605-2995
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W48zx_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#5. Portofino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Orchard Park Dr #22, Greenville, SC 29615-3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4HIG_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#4. Giovanni's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1178 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-4130
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09i77m_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#3. Jianna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 S Main St Suite 200, Greenville, SC 29601-5039
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HH0N_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#2. Trio - A Brick Oven Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (545 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 22 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2719
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwkJu_0d3vty1S00
Tripadvisor

#1. Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (630 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 S Main St Across from the Pointsett Hotel, Greenville, SC 29601-2710
