‘Major League’ Effort

November 22, 2021

By Al Muskewitz

East Alabama Sports Today

Youth league and high school sports teams are constantly trying to come up with creative ways to raise money to keep their programs running during the year.

Most of the efforts involve bake sales, car washes, golf tournaments, draw downs and raffles or selling commemorative gear.

But the Alexandria baseball team is stepping up its game this year. The Valley Cubs have gone Hollywood, throwing back to a beloved baseball movie to make their pitch for donations.



It’s “Major League” comes to the Valley. In a send-up that hit the Twitterverse Friday night, the Valley Cubs have recreated the iconic scene from the 1989 movie where the fictional Cleveland Indians do a “Don’t Steal Home Without It” commercial for the American Express card.

(Back fact: According to reports, that scene almost didn’t happen. AmEx only agreed to be part of the movie on the second-to-last day of shooting)



Click here to view the video: https://rb.gy/ss17rd



The concept was the brainchild of Valley Cubs assistant coach Zac Welch, who teaches a multimedia design class at the school and is always up for something out of the box. Remember the slam-dunk basketball goal during last year’s playoff run? That was his. [** read more ]

