Anderson County, SC

Man arrested, charged with murder following homicide in Anderson Co.

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. – A man was arrested and charged with murder following a homicide in Anderson County.

We previously reported there was a stabbing on Nov. 19 on Jones Street that left Carlton Brian Sherman, 49, dead.

Detectives said they responded and learned that the original incident stemmed from a property line dispute between Sherman and Wilson. Sherman was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has charged Joseph S. Wilson with murder.

Wilson is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center and bond has been denied, according to the sheriff’s office.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

