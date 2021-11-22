ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The art of glassblowing explored at Montana Western

By Chet Layman
KBZK News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdmEy_0d3vtdjR00

NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series looking at the Montana Western Glassblowing Class.

DILLON - Alex Rosenberg has been a glassblowing artist for 20 years, and his skill recently found him featured on the Netflix series Blown Away. For one week this fall he was also a guest instructor for the Montana Western Glassblowing class. In little more than an hour with students from the class and the fine arts studio watching, Rosenberg turned a lump of molten sand into a large vase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5kAS_0d3vtdjR00 Chet Layman - MTN NEWS
According to Fine Arts instructor Nathaniel Freemen, this week-long class gave his students a rare glimpse into the creative process of an artist and then a chance to exhibit the work created.

He didn’t create it alone, however. Glassblowing students were also involved. Ruth King is the instructor in glass on the Dillon campus. She says this opportunity for the students not only to participate in the creative process but to also see the finished product exhibited in gallery form. According to Fine Arts instructor Nathaniel Freemen, this week-long class gave his students a rare glimpse into the creative process of an artist and then a chance to exhibit the work created. Rosenberg says he enjoys the instructive part of these presentations. He says working in glass often draws an audience, and classes like these give students a chance to experience that kind of work in front of a crowd. The work created during the week can be seen in the Montana Western Fine Arts Gallery on campus through December 10 th .

