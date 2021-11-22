ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Pizza Hut gets festive with their new Holiday Shop and the release of their Triple Treat Box

By Kimberley Spinney
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePizza Hut is ready for the holidays with the arrival of their new Holiday Hut Shop and the arrival of the Triple Treat Box! That’s right, one of our favorite pizza shops is making holiday magic happen with the kind of iconic gear we can’t resist!. Whether you are...

guiltyeats.com

Comments / 0

