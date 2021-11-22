Pizza Hut gets festive with their new Holiday Shop and the release of their Triple Treat Box

If you’re one of those people who gets a little miffed every year by the ever-expanding holiday season, I hear you. Ordering a Christmas wreath during back-to-school season seems just downright unnatural. But given supply chain issues, this may be one of the few years where it actually makes sense to starting crossing things off your list before you’ve even started cooking the Thanksgiving feast. Everything’s going to take a little bit longer to arrive this year, so if you give yourself some extra time, no one will wind up feeling left out.

