Philadelphia, PA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16taGM_0d3vtZ9P00
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Philadelphia on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Odx0V_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#30. Le Virtu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1927 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148-2220
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KiTst_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#29. Saloon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 750 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2944
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49E8zL_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#28. Villa di Roma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 936 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-3935
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2ZNf_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#27. In Riva

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4116 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19129-1534
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDDAd_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#26. Wm. Mulherin's Sons

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1355 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122-0017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHJAu_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#25. Tredici Enoteca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5000
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAe9O_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#24. LaScala's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (363 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 615 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-4404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ColbA_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#23. Panorama

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpLNm_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#22. La Viola

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 253 S 16th St Ste A, Philadelphia, PA 19102-3350
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxpcK_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#21. La Famiglia Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G82G1_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#20. Pizzeria Vetri

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1939 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19130-3841
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErMFn_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#19. Osteria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (456 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 640 North Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDefv_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#18. Ralph's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (656 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 760 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2837
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXgpY_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#17. Positano Coast

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (453 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3904
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjTSZ_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#16. L'Angolo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1415 W Porter St, Philadelphia, PA 19145-4432
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IU3Z6_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#15. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,500 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 Filbert St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-2818
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXtLh_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pietro's Coal Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (577 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1714 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoeST_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#13. Spasso Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 34 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVoW5_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#12. Pizzeria Stella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-1623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnGMB_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#11. Fiorino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3572 Indian Queen Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19129-1523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wecah_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#10. Dante & Luigi's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 762 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2742
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPWwY_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#9. Giorgio on Pine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1328 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5823
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nW3F2_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#8. Zavino Wine Bar Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 112 S 13th St 32ND and Chestnut Sts, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4532
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPTZV_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#7. Barbuzzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (797 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4532
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBfEW_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#6. Little Nonna's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7ikV_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#5. Gran Caffe L'Aquila

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (768 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1716 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5132
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLJsH_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#4. Vetri Cucina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1312 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5885
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SslRm_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#3. Bistro Romano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (662 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 Lombard St Society Hill, Philadelphia, PA 19147-1602
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWar0_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Victor Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (742 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1303 Dickinson St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-6213
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usnTP_0d3vtZ9P00
Tripadvisor

#1. Ristorante Pesto

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,479 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1915 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148-2216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

IN THIS ARTICLE
Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

