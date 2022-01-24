Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Philadelphia on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Le Virtu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1927 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148-2220

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Saloon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 750 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2944

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Villa di Roma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 936 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-3935

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. In Riva

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4116 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19129-1534

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Wm. Mulherin's Sons

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1355 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122-0017

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Tredici Enoteca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 114 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5000

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. LaScala's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (363 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 615 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-4404

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Panorama

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2202

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. La Viola

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 253 S 16th St Ste A, Philadelphia, PA 19102-3350

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. La Famiglia Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Pizzeria Vetri

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1939 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19130-3841

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Osteria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (456 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 640 North Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Ralph's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (656 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 760 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2837

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Positano Coast

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (453 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3904

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. L'Angolo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1415 W Porter St, Philadelphia, PA 19145-4432

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,500 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1201 Filbert St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-2818

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Pietro's Coal Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (577 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1714 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Spasso Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 34 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3019

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Pizzeria Stella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-1623

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Fiorino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3572 Indian Queen Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19129-1523

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Dante & Luigi's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 762 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2742

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Giorgio on Pine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1328 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5823

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Zavino Wine Bar Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 112 S 13th St 32ND and Chestnut Sts, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4532

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Barbuzzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (797 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 110 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4532

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Little Nonna's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5612

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Gran Caffe L'Aquila

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (768 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1716 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5132

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Vetri Cucina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1312 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5885

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Bistro Romano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (662 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 Lombard St Society Hill, Philadelphia, PA 19147-1602

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The Victor Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (742 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1303 Dickinson St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-6213

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Ristorante Pesto

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,479 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1915 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148-2216

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor