Dorit Kemsley’s Makeup Artist Used This Body Shimmer for a ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As December approaches, it’s time to finalize our festive plans and pick out our party outfits — and it wouldn’t be the holidays without some sparkle. Sequins are splendid and jewelry is jolly, but we want to take our shine to the next level. If snow is glistening, then we’re joining in! ‘Tis the season for a literal glow-up.

If you’ve ever watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, then you know that Dorit Kemsley loves her glam. Whether the Beverly Beach founder is rocking a gown that she designed herself or even a simple sweat set, she always looks flawless and fashion-forward. As Kemsley’s makeup artist Liz Castellanos once said, “@doritkemsley is always raising the bar when it comes to her looks.” So, how does the stylish star achieve her radiant complexion?

After Kemsley dazzled at the RHOBH reunion in 2018, Castellanos took to Instagram to reveal all her beauty secrets. She understood the assignment, and we definitely took notes. “Bronze Age Bronzing Powder x @ctilburymakeup SuperModel Body Shimmer (Legs x chest),” Castellanos wrote. The secret’s out! This magical highlight lotion is available now at Nordstrom, so grab it while you still can.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion for just $65 at Nordstrom.

Bye-bye, spray tans! Hello, Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion! This illuminating body shimmer hydrates, shapes and glows your skin. Formulated with botanicals and skin de-puffing agents, this highlighter creates an optical illusion of a streamlined silhouette. If you want to look tan for your next special event, apply this lotion evenly on your arms, legs and chest.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion for just $65 at Nordstrom.

Kemsley is not the only fan of this Charlotte Tilbury Body Shimmer. One blushing bride shared, “I wore this for my rehearsal dinner & my wedding day, and my friends all commented how I was positively glowing.” Another shopper gushed, “The sheen and shimmer is gorgeous. I have never found anything that compares to this. It makes my tan skin look like gold! I am in love.” And one customer raved, “This Charlotte Tilbury lotion is amazing. It slims and illuminates your legs as if they have been contoured. It doesn’t streak or turn them a funny color either.” Love to hear it!

For a gorgeous glow, try the Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion. Unfortunately, Bravo’s Andy Cohen not included.

See It! Get the Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion for just $65 at Nordstrom.

Not your style? Explore more from Charlotte Tilbury here and shop all other beauty here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!