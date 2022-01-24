ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpGhv_0d3vtIOI00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Hartford on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baBSF_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#12. Whitney Pizza & Grinder

- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 264 S Whitney St, Hartford, CT 06105-3068
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBxzg_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#11. Francesco's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 318 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-1850
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsPm9_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#10. Franklin Giant Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 464 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-2908
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqNFG_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#9. Ficara's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 577 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-3019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9tXo_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#8. Peppercorn's Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 357 Main St, Hartford, CT 06106-1824
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywYPO_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#7. Trinity Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: European, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 243 Zion St, Hartford, CT 06106-3550
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzZjQ_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bin 228 Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 228 Pearl St, Hartford, CT 06103-2113
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tpuud_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#5. First & Last Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 939 Maple Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-2730
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojedg_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#4. Sorella Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103-1203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303vvf_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#3. Vivo Seasonal Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, CT 06103-2807
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5OJ0_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#2. Carbone's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 588 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-3092
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uojW_0d3vtIOI00
Tripadvisor

#1. Salute

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,057 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Trumbull St Suite 2, Hartford, CT 06103-2412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Restaurants
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Hartford, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Hartford, CT
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Italian Cuisine#Italian Food#Italian Dishes#Food Drink#Ristorante Rating
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy