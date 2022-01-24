Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Hartford on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#12. Whitney Pizza & Grinder

- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 264 S Whitney St, Hartford, CT 06105-3068

#11. Francesco's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 318 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-1850

#10. Franklin Giant Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 464 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-2908

#9. Ficara's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 577 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-3019

#8. Peppercorn's Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 357 Main St, Hartford, CT 06106-1824

#7. Trinity Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: European, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 243 Zion St, Hartford, CT 06106-3550

#6. Bin 228 Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 228 Pearl St, Hartford, CT 06103-2113

#5. First & Last Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 939 Maple Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-2730

#4. Sorella Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 901 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103-1203

#3. Vivo Seasonal Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 200 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, CT 06103-2807

#2. Carbone's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 588 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-3092

#1. Salute

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,057 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 Trumbull St Suite 2, Hartford, CT 06103-2412

