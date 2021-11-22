ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Is Already Giving Her 1st Child ‘Privacy’

By Riley Cardoza
 6 days ago
Jennifer Lawrence at the ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ film premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 4, 2019. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Thinking ahead. Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence has yet to give birth to her first child, but she’s already respecting the little one’s privacy.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” the actress, 31, told Vanity Fair in her December 2021/January 2022 cover story, published on Monday, November 22. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.”

The Kentucky native explained that she doesn’t want anybody to “feel welcome” in her child’s existence, saying, “I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

News broke in September that the Oscar winner has a little one on the way with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

The pair wed in October 2019 in Rhode Island, eight months after confirming their engagement. While the Don’t Look Up star keeps her relationship with the gallerist, 37, private, she gave a glimpse into their married life on Monday.

“I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” the Golden Globe winner said of the Vermont native. “I don’t know why, but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘OK, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like, 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’”

The Silver Linings Playbook star noted that Maroney is “always right” and she “never” does use the magazines.

Although the Passengers star kept her bump out of frame while speaking to the outlet, she sported three pieces of jewelry from her partner — her wedding band on a chain, a pearl necklace and a diamond one she received for her 30th birthday.

The couple started dating in 2018. Two years later, Jennifer’s mom, Karen Lawrence, exclusively told Us Weekly that she is ready for grandkids.

“I can’t wait,” Karen said in March 2020. “I don’t think that a grandmother could have too many!”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

